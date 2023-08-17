It may be cliché, but I truly believe the adage that in high school sports “there’s more than just wins and losses,” is a very true sentiment.

As sweet as it is to revel in victory, some things are far more valuable than a tally on the right or wrong side of the ledger. Creating the perfect play to run on third-and-long is nowhere near as important as molding the lives of student-athletes.

That was the steadfast belief of Chris Lins in helping lead the Madison East high school football team until his passing just under a month before the start of the 2023 season. Lins, 36, died on July 2 after suffering from unexplained cardiac arrest a day prior.

“Chris always talked about it, and we talk about it as a group, and it’s building young men,” coach Jeremy Thornton said. “That’s what we do and kids leave our program and do very well in the community and their career, and they always come back. Chris played a role in that and that’s what we were in the business in doing.”

Thornton and the rest of the Purgolders staff are still striving to leave that kind of impact without their former colleague who spent seven seasons shaping East football players. Lins was one of the first people Thornton reached out to when he was named the coach of their alma mater in 2016, something he jumped at the chance to do alongside a lifetime friend.

“It’s bigger than football and we’ve always said that; Chris and I love the sport, but we loved each other even more,” Thornton said.

It was the continuation of a bond the two formed while playing for the Warner Park Youth Football League, one that will continue to impact the Purgolders as they run Lins’ offense in his memory. Lins, who served as Thornton’s offensive coordinator, toiled throughout the offseason to perfect the team’s new Air Raid scheme.

An amalgamation of his previous schemes, Lins coincidentally finished the team's offensive play call wristbands the day he went into cardiac arrest.

“We’re never going to let it die and the offense is going to be here, at least while I’m still here,” Thornton said.

Lins was a constant on the field during Thursday night’s season opener against Sun Prairie West at Lussier Stadium. A ceremonial moment of silence preceded the national anthem, while every Madison East helmet proudly displayed a “CL33” decal in honor of the former coach and Purgolders standout.

Lins, a four-year starter and all-Big Eight Conference linebacker, and Thornton helped lead East to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2003 and 2004, with the former fueling the Purgolders’ second postseason win in 2004 when they defeated Oconomowoc, 15-14, in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.

“I got teary-eyed before the game and it’s just because you miss somebody, but I was at ease because I knew he was here,” Thornton said. “I look at the kids’ helmet stickers … and he’s always going to be here.”

Lins is listed on the East roster as “#33 Chris Lins - We Will Never Forget.” Thornton ensured in our postgame interview he’ll remain there, too.

“I’m not changing that, it won’t be that this year and I might not change it all. It’ll always be like an assistant; he’s always going to be on our roster, it’s just the way you honor somebody,” he said.

While it wasn’t the Purgolders’ night against the Wolves — Sun Prairie West caught fire for 26 points in the second quarter and rolled to a 43-7 win — Thornton was proud of the way his team responded. It wouldn’t have been the way his friend would have liked to see the new-look offense play out, not like that matters though.

“After tonight, a loss like this, we obviously wanted to win. We have to play harder, and that’s exactly what he’d be saying to us, that ‘You have to move onto the next situation, the next play but focus on the things you did and let everything else go. Get better next week,’” Thornton said.

“He was always like ‘Next situation. Don’t worry about it and stay positive.’ That was just the type of guy he was.”

