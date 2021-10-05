 Skip to main content
Madison East cancels this week's varsity, freshman football games with Verona
Madison East cancels this week's varsity, freshman football games with Verona

Thursday's football game between Verona and Madison East at Lussier Stadium has been canceled.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Madison East canceled the varsity game and a freshman game due to health and safety protocols, which would indicate it was related to COVID-19.

Jeremy Schlitz mug

Schlitz

The varsity game originally was scheduled for Friday, then recently was moved to Thursday. 

“Due to Health and safety exclusions among our freshman and varsity football teams, we are forced to cancel both contests (freshman, Oct. 6, and varsity, Oct. 7) scheduled for this week,” according to an email Tuesday from Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who also is the Madison School District athletic director.

Verona is looking for a replacement game, according to athletic director Joel Zimba. However, he wrote in an email there were no guarantees an opponent will be found.

Joel Zimba mug

Zimba

After last week’s games, Verona was 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Eight Conference and Madison East was 1-6 overall and 1-4 in league play.

Verona will pick up a victory by forfeiture in the Big Eight and Madison East a defeat, according to the WIAA’s guidelines this season.

Tags

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

