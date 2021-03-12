Madison area football teams savor return to playing during alternate fall season in spring

Jason Becker recalled the disappointment he felt and witnessed last summer when he told players on the Stoughton football team the Vikings wouldn’t play their fall schedule.
The Vikings felt they were primed for a strong season after a second-round playoff loss to Monroe in 2019, but the chance wasn’t realized.
Now, about a year-and-a-half since that game, smiles abound as first-year coach Becker and the Vikings began practices this week for the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.
“It is great to be back – to give an opportunity to our student-athletes,” Becker said.
It is the opportunity provided to those state teams that didn’t play in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school district decisions and health and gathering orders in various counties, including restrictions set by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“It is definitely the most unique (year),” Becker said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think a pandemic would delay our season by six or seven months and that we would be playing spring football. We are doing something no other Stoughton program has done before, playing two seasons in one calendar year – in the spring and then the fall.”
Sun Prairie football coach Brian Kaminski and his players savored their return to the practice field Monday and chance to work at the renovated and renamed Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, in 50-degree weather.
“It was unbelievable -- to see the players and coaches and how happy they were to be back and to be on our new field,” Kaminski said. “It is a day I will remember, seeing all the smiles of joy from the players and the coaches.”
Brand-new facility
Across Dane County to the west, Verona coach Dave Richardson prepared his team at the school’s brand-new facility for its first game March 26 – at Sun Prairie.
“It’s been great to be outside with the boys,” said Richardson, who welcomed 138 players in the program, including standout running back and University of Wisconsin commit Jackson Acker.
Area teams that didn’t play in the fall -- including in the Big Eight, Badger and Capitol conferences -- started practices this week, under their respective county health and gathering guidelines. (Thirteen teams in the State Journal's coverage area played in the fall.)
“We are following COVID protocols,” Becker said. “COVID is still very real.”
Among the eight-team football league featuring Big Eight Conference teams, Verona, Sun Prairie, Middleton and Beloit Memorial are set to play in the seven-week alternate fall season in the spring.
“Football is football, whether you are playing Verona, or Madison East, or Lancaster or the Wisconsin Badgers,” said Kaminski, who has about 165-170 players in the Cardinals’ program, including 65 on varsity. “We are trying to prepare our kids to be successful on the field and off. We have a seven-game schedule and are working to get to 7-0.”
Double round robin
Right now, Sun Prairie, Verona, Middleton and Beloit Memorial are planning to play a double round robin of home-and-away games against each other (six games total), plus one additional game.
They ended up scheduling that way because the Madison public schools – Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West – aren’t planning to take part in in-person WIAA football competitions during the alternate fall season.
The Madison School District announced Thursday some of its sports will resume in the alternate fall season this spring, but football, girls volleyball and girls swimming and diving won’t hold in-person competitions.
Madison West football coach Brad Murphy formed the Madison West club football team in the event the Madison schools didn’t play. He’s been directing workouts for the team of primarily seniors and juniors at those four schools.
“We have to give our kids an opportunity to play,” Murphy told the State Journal in February, describing it as an equity issue while acknowledging he’d likely be let go as Madison West’s coach if he coached the club team.
He added then: “We want to afford them the right to play through a club team and all the seniors to have a season. I’ve been with them since they were in sixth grade. I have to give them that opportunity. I’m going to make sure to give it to them.”
Glad for opportunity
Richardson said, “It’s been huge,” that Verona has its new high school and athletic facilities, including turf fields. Six sports have been holding either practices or contact days this week at the new school and the former high school, while following gathering order numbers for the county, Richardson said.
The players on the Wildcats’ football team, which includes 18 seniors and is expected to have about 70-80 players on the varsity, must turn in daily health-check forms, have their own water bottles at practice, maintain 6 feet of socially distance when not in drills and wear masks, Richardson said.
“Everybody is excited,” Richardson said. “Everybody just wants to get back to normal. Being outside this week is more normal.”
Certainly, how the Wildcats play is important to Richardson, but so is the opportunity.
“I just want to get the kids out to play,” Richardson said.
Becker said the start to practice was emotional for him – that it finally was a reality and that Stoughton's March 26 opener at Waunakee was on the horizon for the team, led by seniors Brooks Empey, Rudy Detweiler and Luke Mechler.
“This senior group is real special to me,” said Becker, who replaced Dan Prahl as coach. “It’s Year Four for me here. This was the first group I’ve had. I’ve been around them all four years. The senior class has had a tremendous amount of success (in various sports).”