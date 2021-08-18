Madison-area football preview: 3 other things you need to know this season

New-look Rock Valley Conference finally arrives

The Rock Valley Conference’s new configuration after realignment didn’t come into play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Madison Edgewood playing in the fall and the other Rock Valley teams competing in two leagues in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. But Edgewood, McFarland, Monroe, Evansville, Edgerton, Jefferson, East Troy and Whitewater are raring to go this fall.

Monroe was 5-0 during the spring season and, despite losing key offensive personnel, coach Toby Golembiewski anticipates big things from the Cheesemakers, which could make them league favorites with Jefferson. “We are on until Nov. 19, until we are off,” he said. “I’m 53 years old. I could be dead tomorrow. I only have a couple more shots at this. It’s not about `let’s have a good time.’ When we have the buy-in that we’ve had since this spring in our weight room and in our summer conditioning and have the talent we have now, we want to go as far as we can.” Monroe senior J.T. Seagreaves -- who’s orally committed to the University of Wisconsin after being recruited as a tight end – leads the way as a defensive end and, on offense, is expected to play right halfback in the Delaware Wing-T.