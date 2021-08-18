Madison-area football preview: 3 other things you need to know this season

The 2021 football season is right around the corner. It's time to talk about the season's top talking points.
What are they?
Here are three more things to consider involving area football teams.
New-look Rock Valley Conference finally arrives
The Rock Valley Conference’s new configuration after realignment didn’t come into play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Madison Edgewood playing in the fall and the other Rock Valley teams competing in two leagues in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. But Edgewood, McFarland, Monroe, Evansville, Edgerton, Jefferson, East Troy and Whitewater are raring to go this fall.
Monroe was 5-0 during the spring season and, despite losing key offensive personnel, coach Toby Golembiewski anticipates big things from the Cheesemakers, which could make them league favorites with Jefferson. “We are on until Nov. 19, until we are off,” he said. “I’m 53 years old. I could be dead tomorrow. I only have a couple more shots at this. It’s not about `let’s have a good time.’ When we have the buy-in that we’ve had since this spring in our weight room and in our summer conditioning and have the talent we have now, we want to go as far as we can.” Monroe senior J.T. Seagreaves -- who’s orally committed to the University of Wisconsin after being recruited as a tight end – leads the way as a defensive end and, on offense, is expected to play right halfback in the Delaware Wing-T.
Edgewood, coached by Jesse Norris, took to the road for all its games last fall because of Dane County health and gathering guidelines and put together a 5-3 season. The Crusaders will look to build on that this fall, led by outstanding all-around player Jackson Trudgeon, who’s committed as a preferred walk-on at UW. Garth Coats’ Evansville squad, led by seniors Trevor Bahrs and Chase Maves, and McFarland, which coach Paul Ackley believes will have an athletic defense, hope to make some noise.
Marshall seeks repeat in Eastern Suburban Conference
Defending conference champion Marshall has not played a single Eastern Suburban Conference game at home yet. The Cardinals joined the Eastern Suburban Conference in 2020. When the conference decided to play football last fall, the Cardinals were faced with road games and had to conduct some practices and play all their home games at Fall River High School due to Dane County’s COVID-19 regulations. Now in 2021, the Cardinals have a strong core group of returning players, including returning first-team all-conference players Bryce Frank, Cole Denniston, Canon Seidschlag, Craig Ward and Erik Ayala. That should make Marshall the favorite to win the conference again.
Some familiar faces will move to new places
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a fall, 2020, season and the alternate fall season in the spring. That meant conference realignment for 2020 wasn’t fully realized or witnessed. This fall will demonstrate that realignment and the changes within some conferences. But don’t get too used to it because more realignment comes in fall, 2022.
River Valley, led by linebacker/running back Zach Gloudeman (who’s being recruited by Division I schools), and New Glarus/Monticello will be area teams in the SWC. New Glarus/Monticello coach Jeff Eichelkraut, in his 19th season as head coach, expects his squad to be led by senior receiver/linebacker Jack Parman and senior offensive and defensive lineman Dain Walter. Belleville, which came off a 6-1 spring season, will unleash its high-octane passing game led by quarterback Trevor Syse in the rugged SWAL, which includes Darlington, Cuba City, Mineral Point and Lancaster. Poynette enters South Central competition.
Deerfield coach Derek Sweger hopes his team, led by tight end Collin Klade and quarterback Tommy Lees, can challenge for a postseason spot in the Trailways Conference. Among eight-player teams, Wisconsin Heights comes off a spring season in which it finished top-ranked by the coaches.
-- Jon Masson, Benjamin Lokken