The longstanding Madison Shrine Club All-City football banquet won't be held this year, as the Shriners elected to discontinue sponsorship of the annual event that was approaching 80 years.
The Madison Shrine Club played host to the five football teams from Madison – Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West. The 79th annual banquet was held last October at the Madison Masonic Center.
The Madison schools were informed at the end of August that the Shriners would no longer be sponsoring the All-City banquet, Madison Memorial athletic director and Madison school district athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said in an email.
Schlitz said, “We are hoping to continue to recognize the teams and players through awards chosen by the coaches but without a sponsor those recognitions will be made at team banquets.” The All-City award recipients will be released to the media, Schlitz said.
Dick Jones, who served as committee chairman for the All-City football banquet, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Declining attendance was given as an explanation, Schlitz said.
Typically, the teams, family members and Shriners made up the majority of those in attendance. Zor Shriners are based in Madison.
At last year’s annual banquet, the Madison West football team swept the top honors on the All-City team.
Madison West’s Jaden Stephens was named the 2017 outstanding back, Alex Okelue was selected as the outstanding lineman and Brad Murphy was chosen as coach of the year. Murphy also was coach of the year in 2016.