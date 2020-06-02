You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lodi prepares for groundbreaking ceremony for stadium turf field; postpones event until next week
0 comments

Lodi prepares for groundbreaking ceremony for stadium turf field; postpones event until next week

{{featured_button_text}}
New Lodi turf field

Presentation of future new Lodi turf field 

 Submitted by Lodi school district

The Lodi school district has rescheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for its new stadium turf field until 5 p.m. June 9 at the Lodi High School Stadium.

The milestone is part of the Stadium Redevelopment Project.

The district wanted to celebrate the community donating $520,000 toward the $1 million stadium turf field installation project, according to a release from Vince Breunig, the Lodi High School principal who is scheduled to start his official duties as school district administrator July 1.

“The district has truly appreciated the community’s support of this project and would like to acknowledge this during this ceremony,” according to the release.

The event had been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday but was postponed due to all the developments in Madison and around the country the past several days, Breunig said Tuesday afternoon. 

The stadium is located at 1100 Sauk Street in Lodi.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics