Lodi prepares for groundbreaking ceremony for stadium turf field; postpones event until next week

The Lodi school district has rescheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for its new stadium turf field until 5 p.m. June 9 at the Lodi High School Stadium.

The milestone is part of the Stadium Redevelopment Project.

The district wanted to celebrate the community donating $520,000 toward the $1 million stadium turf field installation project, according to a release from Vince Breunig, the Lodi High School principal who is scheduled to start his official duties as school district administrator July 1.

“The district has truly appreciated the community’s support of this project and would like to acknowledge this during this ceremony,” according to the release.

The event had been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday but was postponed due to all the developments in Madison and around the country the past several days, Breunig said Tuesday afternoon.

The stadium is located at 1100 Sauk Street in Lodi.

