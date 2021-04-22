Lodi meets Columbus on Friday in battle of spring unbeatens

GAME OF THE WEEK

Lodi (4-0) vs. Columbus (4-0) at Fall River

The Blue Devils have put together an impressive season, outscoring their opponents by a combined 131-29 and outgaining them, 392 yards per game to 142. Coach Dave Puls’ team has beaten Edgerton, Walworth Big Foot, Clinton and Beloit Turner. Quarterback Quinn Faust has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 601 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has rushed for 222 more yards. Lucas Heyroth leads the running attack, totaling 438 yards and four TDs while averaging 8.9 yards per carry. Alex Rashid leads the typically stingy Blue Devils defense with 31 tackles, three for loss. … Columbus also has put together a terrific season, beating the same four teams Lodi has played so far by a combined 161-46 and outgaining them, 408 yards per game to 210. William Cotter has thrown for 778 yards and seven TDs, completing 63 percent of his passes, and has added 160 yards rushing. Caden Brunell has rushed for 565 yards and 10 scores, and has delivered 33 tackles, ranking second on the team to Malani Aragon’s 37.