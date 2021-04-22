Lodi meets Columbus on Friday in battle of spring unbeatens

(All games 7 p.m. Friday)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Lodi (4-0) vs. Columbus (4-0) at Fall River
The Blue Devils have put together an impressive season, outscoring their opponents by a combined 131-29 and outgaining them, 392 yards per game to 142. Coach Dave Puls’ team has beaten Edgerton, Walworth Big Foot, Clinton and Beloit Turner. Quarterback Quinn Faust has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 601 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has rushed for 222 more yards. Lucas Heyroth leads the running attack, totaling 438 yards and four TDs while averaging 8.9 yards per carry. Alex Rashid leads the typically stingy Blue Devils defense with 31 tackles, three for loss. … Columbus also has put together a terrific season, beating the same four teams Lodi has played so far by a combined 161-46 and outgaining them, 408 yards per game to 210. William Cotter has thrown for 778 yards and seven TDs, completing 63 percent of his passes, and has added 160 yards rushing. Caden Brunell has rushed for 565 yards and 10 scores, and has delivered 33 tackles, ranking second on the team to Malani Aragon’s 37.
GAMES TO WATCH
Verona (1-3) at Middleton (3-1)
Coach Dave Richardson’s Wildcats have come close to a much more impressive record, losing 18-15 to Middleton and 21-19 to Sun Prairie — Verona’s second loss to the Cardinals in the double round-robin schedule being followed by the four active Big Eight Conference teams. This time, Verona gets another shot at Middleton, which beat Verona last time on a fourth-quarter touchdown run by quarterback Sawyer Pertzborn and a two-point conversion. Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker ran for 109 yards and one score in that game, Mason Fink threw for 147 yards and Collin Stubitsch, Mason Armstrong, Vince Langlois and James Rae made nine tackles each. … Middleton got 163 yards rushing from Elijah Gray in the first meeting, winning despite picking up only 81 yards through the air. Gray leads Middleton with 337 yards rushing, and Pertzborn has thrown for 392 yards and four TDs.
Monona Grove (1-3) at DeForest (4-0)
Monona Grove is technically the home team even though the game is being played at DeForest. That’s because work is being done on Monona Grove’s home stadium. The Silver Eagles have run into some trouble after beating Oregon in their opener, 13-7, falling to Beaver Dam, Stoughton and Waunakee. Casey Marron has thrown for 696 yards and five touchdowns, with Owen Croak averaging 15.6 yards per catch, and Fabian Jackson leads the rushing attack with 259 yards and three scores. … First-year coach Aaron Mack’s Norskies have outscored their opponents by a combined 152-39, averaging 317 yards of offense per game while allowing 130. Gabe Finley has rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns, and quarterbacks Mason Keyes and Kellen Grall have combined to throw for 541 yards and six scores, with Deven Magli averaging 22.7 yards per catch, Mason Kirchberg 14.4, Max Weisbrod 13.6 and Nolan Hawk 13.1.
New Glarus/Monticello (3-1) at Cuba City (3-1)
Coach Jeff Eichelkraut’s Glarner Knights suffered their first loss last week, a 23-22 decision to Brodhead/Juda decided when a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete with 1 minute, 53 seconds to play. Darris Schuett threw for 135 yards and rushed for 74 in that loss, boosting his team-high season totals to 928 yards passing and 228 yards rushing. Nathan Streiff has caught 26 passes for 356 yards, and Peter Gustafson has 10 catches, five for TDs, and averages 23.1 yards per reception. Nathan Streiff leads the defense with 37 tackles and five forced fumbles. … Cuba City has looked sharp aside from a 14-7 loss to Belleville in Week Two, and took a 28-0 victory last week over the Fennimore team that beat New Glarus/Monticello. Beau Kopp has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 490 yards and seven TDs, and has rushed for 310 yards and five more scores. Chayse Barth has 339 yards rushing.
Evansville (3-1) at Jefferson (3-1)
New coach Garth Coats’ Blue Devils lost in Week Two to Monroe, but have beaten Whitewater, McFarland and East Troy while averaging 35.7 points per game. The Blue Devils close their season with this game. Tyr Severson has completed 54 percent of his passes for 973 yards and six touchdowns, and Mason Young has rushed for 330 yards and five scores. … Jefferson, like Evansville, has lost only to Monroe. The Eagles beat East Troy and Whitewater before that loss, and bounced back last week to beat McFarland. Brady Gotto has rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns and Nate McKenzie has rushed for 256 yards and six scores.
Deerfield (2-1) vs. Black Hawk/Warren (2-2) at South Wayne
Coach Derek Sweger’s Demons pulled out a 14-13 victory over Poynette last week as quarterback Tommy Lees threw for one touchdown and ran for another score and a two-point conversion. On the year, Lees has thrown for 455 yards and three TDs and rushed for 174 yards and three more scores. Bene Lemke leads the defense with 17 tackles. … Black Hawk, which won WIAA Division 7 state titles in 2018 and 2019 after finishing second in 2017, lost its opener to Fennimore, 30-22, but has beaten Southwestern, Belleville and the Benton co-op by a combined 120-63 since that loss. Lucas Milz has rushed for 538 yards (7.9 per carry) and 10 touchdowns, and Braden Bohnsack has thrown for 321 yards and five scores.
West Madison Club (2-0) vs. Milwaukee Pius XI (1-3) at Wisconsin Lutheran College
Coach Brad Murphy’s team, made up of players from all four Madison public high schools, has looked very impressive at times, including last week’s 30-6 dismantling of Manitowoc. Quarterback Will Gutknecht has thrown for 124 yards and three scores and rushed for 368 yards and five more TDs. The defense has allowed only 157 yards per game, and Manitowoc did not complete a pass in last week’s game. ... Pius picked up its first win last week, downing Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer, 42-8, as Gabe Zielinski threw for 231 yards and three TDs and rushed for 122 more yards. On the year, he has passed for 642 yards and rushed for 171. Earlier, Pius lost to Milwaukee Lutheran, Brown Deer and Racine Park.
— Art Kabelowsky
