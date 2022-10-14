 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live scores from Week 9 of Madison-area high school football

Playoff bids, conference races and final tune-ups are in store for the final week of the regular season. Follow this week's scores below.

A pair of winning streaks are on the line when Evansville (5-3, 5-1 Rock Valley Conference) travels to McFarland (5-3, 5-1) in the State Journal Game of the Week.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Evansville 0, McFarland 0 Q1

Madison East 0, Middleton 0 Q1

Verona 7, Madison West 0 Q1

Lakeside Lutheran 0, Edgewood 0 Q1

Janesville Parker 0, Madison La Follette 0 Q1

Madison Memorial 0, Janesville Craig 0 Q1

Monona Grove 7, Fort Atkinson 0 Q1

Oregon 0, Sun Prairie West 0 Q1

Sun Prairie East 0, Stoughton 0 Q1

Waunakee 7, Beaver Dam 0 Q1

Sauk Prairie 0, DeForest 0 Q1

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0, Portage 0 Q1

Pairings show

The WIAA will reveal the playoff brackets at 10 a.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Wisconsin. 

