Live scores from Week 9 of Madison-area high school football

Playoff bids, conference races and final tune-ups are in store for the final week of the regular season. Follow this week's scores below.
A pair of winning streaks are on the line when Evansville (5-3, 5-1 Rock Valley Conference) travels to McFarland (5-3, 5-1) in the State Journal Game of the Week.
Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie. Friday's scores
Madison East 0, Middleton 0 Q1
Verona 7, Madison West 0 Q1
Lakeside Lutheran 0, Edgewood 0 Q1
Janesville Parker 0, Madison La Follette 0 Q1
Madison Memorial 0, Janesville Craig 0 Q1
Monona Grove 7, Fort Atkinson 0 Q1
Oregon 0, Sun Prairie West 0 Q1
Sun Prairie East 0, Stoughton 0 Q1
Waunakee 7, Beaver Dam 0 Q1
Sauk Prairie 0, DeForest 0 Q1
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0, Portage 0 Q1
Pairings show
The WIAA will reveal the playoff brackets at 10 a.m. Saturday on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Photos: Mount Horeb/Barneveld defeats Stoughton 47-14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld quarterback Kasey Helgeson runs on a keeper in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld students cheer a successful onside kick in the second quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld quarterback Kasey Helgeson drops back to pass in the second quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker looks to elude Mount Horeb/Barneveld defenders in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
Stoughton quarterback Ty Fernholz drops back to pass in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
Stoughton students cheer their team in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad makes a reception and runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad makes a reception and runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Trenton Owens tries to elude Stoughton defenders in the first quarter against Stoughton on Friday.
Stoughton's Mason Marggi dives to the 3-yard line to set up a touchdown in the first quarter against Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad, left, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with Ethan Tanel against Stoughton on Friday.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld running back Trenton Owens finds room against visiting Stoughton in the second quarter Friday.
Stoughton's Mason Marggi breaks up a pass intended for Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Landon Ellestad (12).
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Trenton Owens looks to escape the tackle of Stoughton's Mason Richter in the first quarter Friday.
