Live scores from week 8 of Madison-area high school football

Here are the Week 8 scores followed by the schedule for Week 9.
Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie. Friday's scores State Journal Game of the Week: Stoughton 14, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13 Q2
Fort Atkinson 21, Sauk Prairie 20 Q2
Monona Grove 27, Portage 7 Q2
Beaver Dam 24, Oregon 0 Q2
Sun Prairie East 34, Watertown 0 Q2
DeForest 7, Sun Prairie West 0 Q2
Madison East 0, Janesville Parker 0 Q2
Madison La Follette 3, Madison Memorial 0 Q2
Middleton 0, Madison West 0 Q2
Verona 21, Janesville Craig 0 Q2
Edgewood 27, Big Foot 7 Q2
McFarland 0, Whitewater 0 Q2
Lodi 28, New Glarus/Monticello 0 Q2
Week 9 schedule Friday, October 14
Evansville at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb at Portage, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie East at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Verona at Madison West, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Photos: Madison Memorial shuts out Madison West in football
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-01-I8B0372.jpg
Madison Memorial's Marion Moore makes an interception in the second quarter to set up Memorial's fourth touchdown of the half on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-04-I8B0042.jpg
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham tries to elude Madison West defenders in the first quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-05-I8B0189.jpg
Madison West's Sam Jackson throws a pass in the first quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-09-I8B0337.jpg
Madison Memorial quarterback Charlie Erlandson drops back to pass in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-08-I8B0324.jpg
Madison West's Travontae Wolf works to elude Madison Memorial defenders on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-02-I8B0265.jpg
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-03-I8B0285.jpg
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham (26) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with Danny Perez on Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Bryson Cunningham
Madison Memorial's Bryson Cunningham tries to elude West defenders in the first quarter Sept. 30.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-07-I8B0246.jpg
Madison Memorial's Mekai Ward runs for yardage in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Madison-West-at-Memorial-football-10-I8B0367.jpg
Madson West's Sam Jackson tries to elude a tackle by Madison Memorial's Patrick Greening in the second quarter Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
