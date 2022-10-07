 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Live scores from week 8 of Madison-area high school football

  • 0

Here are the Week 8 scores followed by the schedule for Week 9.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Stoughton 14, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13 Q2

Fort Atkinson 21, Sauk Prairie 20 Q2

Waunakee 38, Milton 0 Q2

People are also reading…

Monona Grove 27, Portage 7 Q2

Beaver Dam 24, Oregon 0 Q2

Sun Prairie East 34, Watertown 0 Q2

DeForest 7, Sun Prairie West 0 Q2

Madison East 0, Janesville Parker 0 Q2

Madison La Follette 3, Madison Memorial 0 Q2

Middleton 0, Madison West 0 Q2

Verona 21, Janesville Craig 0 Q2

Edgewood 27, Big Foot 7 Q2

McFarland 0, Whitewater 0 Q2

Lodi 28, New Glarus/Monticello 0 Q2

Week 9 schedule

Friday, October 14

Evansville at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Edgewood, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb at Portage, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie East at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Verona at Madison West, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Middleton, 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jim Leonhard parents on his debut as Wisconsin football coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics