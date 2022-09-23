 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Live scores from Week 6 of Madison-area high school football

  • 0

Here are the Week 6 scores followed by the schedule for Week 7.

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Friday's scores

State Journal Game of the Week: Sun Prairie East 45, Oregon 7 HALF

McFarland 7, Edgerton 3 HALF

Columbus 20, Edgewood 0  HALF

People are also reading…

Portage 19, Milton 12 Q2

Stoughton 0, Sauk Prairie 0 Q2

DeForest 20, Monona Grove 0 HALF

Fort Atkinson 0, Mount Horeb 0 Q2

Lodi 13, Big Foot 7 Q3

Waunakee 45, Sun Prairie West 0 HALF

Middleton 7, Janesville Craig 0 Q2

Madison La Follette 0, Madison East 0 Q2

Janesville Parker 40, Madison West 0 Q2

Verona 20, Madison Memorial 13 Q2

Week 7 schedule

Friday, September 30

East Troy at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Turner at Edgewood, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Portage at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Baraboo at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie West at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig at Madison East, 7 p.m.

Madison West at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics