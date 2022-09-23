Live scores from Week 6 of Madison-area high school football

Here are the Week 6 scores followed by the schedule for Week 7.
Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area are: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie. Friday's scores State Journal Game of the Week: Sun Prairie East 45, Oregon 7 HALF
McFarland 7, Edgerton 3 HALF
Columbus 20, Edgewood 0 HALF
Stoughton 0, Sauk Prairie 0 Q2
DeForest 20, Monona Grove 0 HALF
Fort Atkinson 0, Mount Horeb 0 Q2
Waunakee 45, Sun Prairie West 0 HALF
Middleton 7, Janesville Craig 0 Q2
Madison La Follette 0, Madison East 0 Q2
Janesville Parker 40, Madison West 0 Q2
Verona 20, Madison Memorial 13 Q2
The Cardinals build a 34-7 halftime and cruise to a 54-7 victory over the Wolves,
Week 7 schedule Friday, September 30
East Troy at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Turner at Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Portage at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
DeForest at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie West at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m.
Janesville Craig at Madison East, 7 p.m.
Madison West at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Photos: Sun Prairie East vs. Sun Prairie West
Sun Prairie East's Cortez LeGrant runs up field in the first quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East's Talib Miller goes in to sack Sun Prairie West quarterback Brady Rhoads in the first quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East's Talib Miller celebrates his sack in the first quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie West's John Hamilton is pushed out of bounds by Sun Prairie East's Luke Damm in the first quarter, Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East's Evan Richmond scores a touchdown in the first quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie West's Jay Dayne runs for yardage in the first quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie West's John Hamilton runs for yardage in the first quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East's Evan Richmond works to elude the tackle of Sun Prairie West's Will Davis, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski drops back to pass in the second quarter, Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East fans celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski drops back to pass in the second quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East's Jonathan Vande Walle makes a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter, as Sun Prairie East hosts Sun Prairie West in Wisconsin WIAA high school football on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
Greg Dixon
Sun Prairie East's Jonathan Vande Walle (13) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown against Sun Prairie West on Friday at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
