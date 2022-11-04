Live high school football scores from Madison-area teams during WIAA state quarterfinals

The Blue Devils senior wide receiver/defensive back talks about a play in his past he would change and what famous athlete he'd like to meet.
A berth to the Final Four is on the line for a trio of Madison-area high school football teams.
As they battle the wet conditions, follow along as the scores happen with the live scoreboard. To prepare for the upcoming games,
here are three things we learned about the teams from the second round of the WIAA state playoffs.
With high school sports in full swing, it can be tough to keep up with all of the action. Here's what you should know this week.
Kimberly 7, Waunakee 3, Q1
Wales Kettle Moraine 6, Sun Prairie East 6, Q1
Lodi vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial, delayed
Photos: Middleton at Waunakee in WIAA football playoff game
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-05-I8K0043-10282022203047
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini stiff-arms Waunakee's Shea DuCharme in the first quarter of Friday's WIAA playoff game.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-03-I8K0068-10282022203047
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini recovers his own fumble during the first quarter Friday in a WIAA playoff game Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-01-I8K0108-10282022203047-10282022203047
Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf eludes Middleton's Sam Pilof in the second quarter of Friday's WIAA playoff game.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-02-I8K0002-10282022203047
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini runs behind the blocks of Tyler Mayhew, left, and Kaleb Roessler against Waunakee.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-04-I8K0014-10292022081911-10292022081911
Middleton's Owen Cooney is brought down by Waunakee's Alex Knapp in the first quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Greg Dixon
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-09-I8K0177-10292022081911
Waunakee's Sebastian Rasmussen runs up the sideline and is pushed out of bounds by Middleton's Avery Passini in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Greg Dixon
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-10-I8K0195-10292022081911
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini runs on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Greg Dixon
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-06-I8K0051-10292022081911
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini is brought down by Waunakee's Jake Bova in the first quarter last Friday.
GREG DIXON, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-07-I8K0136-10292022081911
Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf drops back to pass in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Greg Dixon
Middleton-at-Waunakee-football-08-I8K0163-10292022081911
Waunakee students cheer their team in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Greg Dixon
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!