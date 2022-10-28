Live high school football scores from Madison-area teams during the WIAA second round

Just seven Madison-area teams remain as the second round of the WIAA high school football playoffs kick off Friday.
Two of those teams will be eliminated as Middleton visits Waunakee while DeForest travels to play Sun Prairie East. Here are three things we learned from the first round.
Follow along with these week's scoreboard:
Friday's scores
Waunakee 7, Middleton 0, Q2
Hartland Arrowhead 7, Madison Memorial 6, Q2
- From NBC's 'Today' show to The Hill, pizza aisle at Woodman's goes viral
- The difference in football at UCLA and Madison stood out to UW's new chancellor
- SSM Health Dean orthopedic surgeons resign, but more being recruited
- Non-consensual posting of UW volleyball locker room images could be a felony under state law
- UWPD investigating sharing of 'sensitive' photos, video of Wisconsin volleyball team
- Cuco's Mexican Restaurant to close, owners moving it to a new location with a new name
- Open Jim: Why not just give Jim Leonhard the job right now?
- Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect 'in several weapons violations,' authorities say
- Part of Knoche's meat business will live on, 'We were retired for one day'
- Damage to Memorial Union, Alumni Park 'extensive' from graffiti over speaker's visit
- Former Madison church leader sentenced to prison for decades-old sex abuse of child
- Center for COVID Control fined $22,500 in Dane County
- 'Aghast': $90 million development by Tenney Park face skepticism by officials, residents
- Gunshot heard, person found dead during search for driver who drove at deputy, who fired at driver, Wisconsin DOJ says
- Colombian restaurant, La Pollera Colombiana, opened Monday on East Washington Avenue
Sun Prairie East 14, DeForest 0, Q1
West Bend East 14, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0, Q2
Lodi 14, Lake Mills 7, Q2
Photos: Verona hosts Milwaukee Marquette in high school football playoffs
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!