alert top story

Live high school football scores from Madison-area teams during the WIAA second round

The Blue Devils senior wide receiver/defensive back talks about a play in his past he would change and what famous athlete he'd like to meet.

Just seven Madison-area teams remain as the second round of the WIAA high school football playoffs kick off Friday.

Two of those teams will be eliminated as Middleton visits Waunakee while DeForest travels to play Sun Prairie East. Here are three things we learned from the first round.

Follow along with these week's scoreboard:

Friday's scores

Division 1 

Waunakee 7, Middleton 0, Q2

Hartland Arrowhead 7, Madison Memorial 6, Q2

Division 2

Sun Prairie East 14, DeForest 0, Q1

Division 3

West Bend East 14, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0, Q2

Division 4

Lodi 14, Lake Mills 7, Q2

