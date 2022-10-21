Live high school football scores from Madison-area teams during the WIAA first round

The high school football season breezed by and now 14 Madison-area teams are competing to extend their seasons another week.
The highlights of the playoff draw include Waunakee's promotion to Division 1 a season after winning the Division 2 state championship.
Sun Prairie West made the playoffs in the Wolves first season as a program. Meanwhile Sun Prairie East opens Division 2 play after the combined high school finished state runner-up in Division 1 last season.
Here are tonight's scores:
Friday's scores
Division 1 (seeds in parenthesis)
(8) Sheboygan North 0, (1) Waunakee 0, Q1
(5) Middleton 13, (4) Milwaukee Marshall 0, Q1
(4) Madison Memorial 7, (5) Milwaukee Pulaski 0, Q1
(7) Milwaukee Marquette 0, (2) Verona 0, Q1
(5) Monona Grove 0, (4) Waukesha West 0, Q1
(6) Sun Prairie West 0, (3) DeForest 0, Q1
(2) Sun Prairie East 14, (7) Oregon 0, Q1
(6) McFarland 0, (3) West Bend East 0, Q2
(2) Mount Horeb/Barneveld 7, (7) Stoughton 0, Q1
(4) Lakeside Lutheran 9, (5) Madison Edgewood 0, Q1
(2) Lodi 21, (7) Platteville 0, Q1
Photos: McFarland defeats Evansville 35-0
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!