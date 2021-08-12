Led by trio of senior pass catchers, DeForest football's aerial attack ready to take flight

DEFOREST — DeForest football coach Aaron Mack prefers a healthy balance on offense between running and passing.
But with an offensive line that needs retooling and a backfield that requires a reload, the Norskies figure to feature senior receivers Deven Magli and Max Weisbrod and 6-foot-5 senior tight end Nolan Hawk in the Mack attack.
“I think we have the capability to be that way,” Mack said. “But we still want to run the ball around here.”
Mack hopes the receiving trio — working in concert with junior quarterback Mason Keyes, son of former University of Wisconsin quarterback Bud Keyes — will provide a potent aerial threat as the Norskies venture into Badger Large Conference play for the first time. Last year’s WIAA football schedule was split into a fall schedule for some teams and an alternate fall season in the spring for others, including DeForest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we are a dangerous group,” the 6-3 Weisbrod said. “We have a lot of weapons. If they single out one of us, then the other two can go off. When defenses tried to double (last year), somebody would be wide open.”
Magli, who’s ranked as the top senior defensive back in the state and 22nd-ranked senior overall by WisSports.net, will move from cornerback to free safety, where Mack said he believes Magli can use his size and speed to roam the middle of the field and break on the ball. Magli was a first-team selection as a defensive back on The Associated Press All-State alternate season team.
But the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Magli, a sprinter during track and field season, also is a top receiving target.
“Toward the end of the season (in the spring), I’d get doubled by a corner and safety or a linebacker and safety, because I played the slot,” said Magli, a North Dakota football commit who also had a preferred walk-on offer from UW and six NCAA Division II offers.
Weisbrod, a point guard in basketball who committed Saturday to Northern Michigan University for that sport, offers a deep threat and has outstanding leaping ability. He was ranked among the top 15 seniors as a receiver by WisSports.net.
“I don’t think it adds any pressure,” Weisbrod said about recognition coming his and Magli’s way. “I think it’s just good recognition, and I think it’s well-deserved for both of us.”
Mack is impressed by Weisbrod’s football and overall sports IQ.
“He is a gym rat,” Mack said. “He is another coach on the field. He is competitive as heck. Those are things that really come out when you watch him. I know his first love is basketball and he’s great at that, but I will tell you we are lucky to have him in our program.”
Keyes will direct the attack again after winning the starting quarterback job last spring when DeForest finished 6-1 and ranked seventh among large-sized schools in the state coaches’ poll, falling only to undefeated and fourth-ranked Waunakee.
Keyes has followed in the quarterbacking footsteps of his father, a quarterback at UW from 1984-87 and a 10th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 1988.
“He started to grow and mature,” Mack said about Mason Keyes. “I liked his leadership in the summer. We’ve seen a lot of growth in him — his personality and demeanor.”
Hawk caught 17 passes in the spring, while Weisbrod (20.6 yards per catch) and Magli (19.3 yards per catch) each had 16 receptions, according to WisSports.net.
“Last year was a good start on the chemistry,” Weisbrod said about the quarterback-receiver relationship. “I think this year we should be even better.”
The Norskies lost 15 seniors from last season’s team — including running back Gabe Finley, fullback Mason Kirchberg and key offensive linemen — but Mack said 23 seniors return.
“We are going to be able to pose some matchup problems for teams with our numbers and our depth,” Mack said. “Team speed is definitely going to be a plus. But you know what it’s going to come down to? How we play on the lines. You have to start there, no matter how good your skill guys are. It starts and ends with good play up front, and we’ve been known for that around here.”
Weisbrod said he believes DeForest, which has seven offensive returners and nine on defense, has what it takes to pursue goals of winning conference and state titles. He said team chemistry is strong because many of the seniors have played together since fourth grade.