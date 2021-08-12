Led by trio of senior pass catchers, DeForest football's aerial attack ready to take flight

Keyes has followed in the quarterbacking footsteps of his father, a quarterback at UW from 1984-87 and a 10th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 1988.

“He started to grow and mature,” Mack said about Mason Keyes. “I liked his leadership in the summer. We’ve seen a lot of growth in him — his personality and demeanor.”

Hawk caught 17 passes in the spring, while Weisbrod (20.6 yards per catch) and Magli (19.3 yards per catch) each had 16 receptions, according to WisSports.net.

“Last year was a good start on the chemistry,” Weisbrod said about the quarterback-receiver relationship. “I think this year we should be even better.”

The Norskies lost 15 seniors from last season’s team — including running back Gabe Finley, fullback Mason Kirchberg and key offensive linemen — but Mack said 23 seniors return.

“We are going to be able to pose some matchup problems for teams with our numbers and our depth,” Mack said. “Team speed is definitely going to be a plus. But you know what it’s going to come down to? How we play on the lines. You have to start there, no matter how good your skill guys are. It starts and ends with good play up front, and we’ve been known for that around here.”