Late field goal gives Madison Edgewood title in Rock Valley

Despite facing a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit, the Madison Edgewood football team wouldn’t be denied in its pursuit of the Rock Valley Conference championship.
Junior Sam Klestinski kicked a 43-yard field goal with 1 minute, 43 seconds left as undefeated Edgewood scored the game’s final 18 points and edged Monroe 31-28 Friday night at Breese Stevens Field.
“We were down in the fourth quarter, but we just believed,” Klestinski said. “I had missed one earlier (from 39 yards). Coach (Jesse Norris) came up to me and he said, `I trust you to make this, if I give you a chance.’ I got a chance and I just let it loose. … It felt good off the leg.”
Host Edgewood (9-0 overall, 7-0 Rock Valley) overcame a 28-13 deficit and claimed the conference title in the battle between league leaders.
“We played 48 minutes,” Norris said. “That’s who were are, that’s what we do. Guys didn’t get flustered. They love the fact that when adversity strikes, that’s their time to shine. … I’m so proud of them. I love that they had this opportunity and I’m looking forward to seeing what they do next.”
Facing fourth-and-6 from the Monroe 26-yard line, Norris decided to go for the field goal.
“I told Sam, ‘I love you and trust you. I’m going to give you an opportunity and I know you are going to pull through,’’’ said Norris, adding it was Klestinski’s first made field goal after four misses this season. “I didn’t second-guess it at all. I knew he was going to do it.”
Norris said it was Edgewood’s first conference title since sharing the Badger Conference title with Monroe in 2000. Edgewood’s last undefeated team was in 1994, according to Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler.
“It means a lot,” Klestinski said. “We worked so hard. From being 1-8 a couple years ago to coming back all the way to this.”
The game was a contrast in styles, with Monroe (7-2, 6-1) relying on its Delaware Wing-T rushing attack and Edgewood using a passing game that saw senior quarterback Joe Hartlieb complete 27 of 46 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns, including an 18-for-27 total in the first half. But the Crusaders only had Mark Haering’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to show for their offensive effort.
After a 6-6 halftime tie, the offenses finished their drives in the second half.
Monroe, tied for eighth in the Medium Division in The Associated Press poll and ranked seventh in Division 3 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll, took a 28-13 lead with 11 minutes, 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter on senior J.T. Seagreaves 51-yard touchdown run.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Seagreaves, a University of Wisconsin commit, had scored on a 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, tying the game 6-6. He wound up with 11 carries for 138 yards and also caught four passes for 59 yards.
His touchdowns plus rushing scores of 38 and 5 yards by junior Keatin Sweeney in the third quarter opened up the Cheesemakers’ lead.
But Edgewood, ranked seventh in the AP Medium Division and third in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll, stormed back.
Hartlieb fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to senior Jackson Trudgeon with 8:24 left and a successful shovel pass from Hartlieb to Haering on the two-point conversion rallied Edgewood within 28-21. Trudgeon, who’s committed to UW as a preferred walk-on, scored on a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and wound up with nine receptions for 108 yards.
Hartlieb then threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to senior Cam Fane with 5:56 remaining and Klestinski added the extra point, pulling the Crusaders into a 28-all tie. Fane had nine catches for 118 yards.
The Crusaders’ defense again came up with a stop, forcing the Cheesemakers to punt.
Edgewood took over with 2:45 to play. Hartlieb completed a 31-yard pass to Fane on the first play of the series, moving the ball to the Monroe 30.
Trudgeon’s 4-yard run and two incompletions left Norris with a decision and he called on Klestinski.