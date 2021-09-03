 Skip to main content
Larson runs for 305 yards as Baraboo nets statement win over Monona Grove
Luna Larson

Baraboo's Luna Larson runs for a 74-yard touchdown during the first quarter of Friday's home game against Monona Grove.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

BARABOO — The Baraboo and Monona Grove high school football teams met 11 times over the past 20 years. Monona Grove won all of them handily, outscoring the Thunderbirds 461-99 for an average margin of victory of 32.9 points per game.

Luna Larson and Baraboo trampled over that history Friday night. The senior quarterback ran for 305 yards and three touchdowns as the T-Birds secured their first 3-0 start in more than 20 years with a 34-14 Badger Small Conference win over the Silver Eagles.

