MOUNT HOREB — Landon Ellestad is the leading receiver for a Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team that is currently 3-0.
The 6-foot senior has 290 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 receptions this season.
He stepped away from practice to answer five questions. From his favorite athlete of LeBron James, to his special talent of completing a back flip, meet Landon Ellestad.
Photos: Mount Horeb/Barneveld battles Monroe in Game of the Week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!