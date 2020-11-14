Lakeside Lutheran's fast start ignites playoff victory over Madison Edgewood

LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran football team rode an opportunistic defense that came up with six turnovers in dashing Madison Edgewood’s playoff hopes Friday night.
Top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran secured a 31-10 WIAA Division 3 first-round victory, building a 24-0 first-quarter lead on the strength of two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
“The defense came up big for us, and got us off to the fast start with two defensive scores and then in the second half made it stand up,” Lakeside Lutheran coach Paul Bauer said. “It got a little close, but it seemed like every time we got in trouble, they’d come up with a turnover or an interception. It was a big game by our defense.”
After Warriors senior running back Micah Cody raced 48 yards for the opening touchdown with 6 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter, Lakeside Lutheran seized a 14-0 lead only 14 seconds later.
Senior defensive back Tersony Vater scooped up a fumble and scored on a 23-yard return for Lakeside Lutheran (6-0), second among medium-sized schools in The Associated Press state rankings. Vater also had two of the Warriors’ four interceptions.
“He’s a great athlete and certainly can close on the ball in a hurry,” Bauer said about Vater.
After junior Jameson Schmidt converted a 27-yard field goal with 1:29 left in the first quarter, the Warriors’ defense again struck.
Senior defensive end John O’Donnell came up with a fumble recovery and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown, giving Lakeside Lutheran a 24-0 lead with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter.
That was a hole that fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood (5-3) couldn’t overcome.
Lakeside Lutheran advances to play its city rival, second-seeded Lake Mills, in a second-round game next week that will determine a regional champion. The WIAA postseason only will be two weeks during this delayed and abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edgewood, which recorded three fumble recoveries and an interception, battled back during the final three quarters.
But the Crusaders couldn’t take advantage of the turnovers; on three occasions in the game they immediately turned the ball back to the Warriors with interceptions of passes by sophomore quarterback Mason Folkers.
“I’m proud of our defense,” Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. “They got the ball for us in great field position. And three times in the first half we get the ball inside our 40 and we turn the ball over. …
“They had a great scheme (defensively). And we didn’t make the throws we needed to make, and we didn’t hit the holes we needed to and we didn’t protect the football. Whenever you do that, that’s a bad situation.”
Sophomore Sam Klestinski’s 23-yard field goal got the Crusaders on the scoreboard with 2:05 left before halftime.
The Crusaders closed within 24-10 when Folkers connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Jackson Trudgeon with 9:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“I can say I’m disappointed, but I’m proud of our kids for fighting,” Norris said. “They kept coming out swinging.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s defense held the Edgewood running game in check, which led Folkers to look for his receiving targets, including Trudgeon, sophomore tight end Mark Haering and senior Ben Newton. Haering wound up with seven catches for 110 yards.
Cody’s second touchdown — a 12-yard run with 37 seconds left — closed the scoring.
Edgewood put together its best season since finishing 6-4 in 2013. The Crusaders practiced in small groups and played all road games this season due to health restrictions in Dane County in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Ultimately, I told our guys that 5-3 is something to be extremely proud of and the effort (they gave), especially going through what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” Norris said.
The Crusaders entered Friday’s game riding a three-game winning streak, defeating Wisconsin Lutheran, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie the past three weeks.
Lakeside Lutheran came into Friday having won the five games it played this season, defeating Racine St. Catherine’s, Watertown Luther Prep, Kewaskum, Lake Mills (in overtime) and Portage.
Now, Lakeside Lutheran has a rematch with Lake Mills.
“We were hoping for all new opponents in the playoffs,” Bauer said. “It’s not going to work out that way. We are happy to play them again and I’m sure they are really happy to play us.”
Lakeside Lutheran, due to coronavirus concerns at its school, couldn’t play its Oct. 9 game at Baraboo and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran had to cancel last week’s game with Lakeside Lutheran.
Lakeside Lutheran athletics and activities director Todd Jahns said the Warriors weren’t counting last week’s game as a forfeit victory.
WIAA communications director Todd Clark said Lakeside Lutheran received a 6-0 record for determining playoff qualifying, as a decision was made to call forfeits as wins or no contests to determine the field. But Clark said how schools handle their records was their prerogative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.