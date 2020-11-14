Lakeside Lutheran's fast start ignites playoff victory over Madison Edgewood

Senior defensive end John O’Donnell came up with a fumble recovery and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown, giving Lakeside Lutheran a 24-0 lead with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter.

That was a hole that fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood (5-3) couldn’t overcome.

Lakeside Lutheran advances to play its city rival, second-seeded Lake Mills, in a second-round game next week that will determine a regional champion. The WIAA postseason only will be two weeks during this delayed and abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edgewood, which recorded three fumble recoveries and an interception, battled back during the final three quarters.

But the Crusaders couldn’t take advantage of the turnovers; on three occasions in the game they immediately turned the ball back to the Warriors with interceptions of passes by sophomore quarterback Mason Folkers.

“I’m proud of our defense,” Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. “They got the ball for us in great field position. And three times in the first half we get the ball inside our 40 and we turn the ball over. …