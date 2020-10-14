Lakeside Lutheran remains 9th among medium-sized schools in AP state football poll

The Lakeside Lutheran football team was ranked ninth in this week’s Associated Press state high school football poll.

The Warriors (2-0) didn’t play their scheduled game last Friday at Baraboo after Lakeside Lutheran shifted to virtual learning last Thursday and canceled activities through the weekend due to positive COVID-19 cases. Baraboo was able to reschedule and played Sussex Hamilton on Saturday, dropping a one-point decision.

Lakeside Lutheran was tied for ninth last week.

Lake Mills (2-1) led the honorable-mention group and was 11th overall among the medium-sized schools.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran moved to No. 1 among the medium-sized schools, after previously top-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial lost to Menomonee Falls, third in the large-school division. Catholic Memorial dropped to sixth.

Muskego remained top-ranked among the large schools.

Edgar stayed atop the poll for the small schools.

Among region teams, Mineral Point (3-0) was third. However, the Mineral Point school board decided this week to close and shift to virtual learning starting Wednesday and suspended regular-season sports (for two weeks), including football. Postseason play will be permitted.