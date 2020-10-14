Lakeside Lutheran remains 9th among medium-sized schools in AP state football poll

The Lakeside Lutheran football team was ranked ninth in this week’s Associated Press state high school football poll.
The Warriors (2-0) didn’t play their scheduled game last Friday at Baraboo after Lakeside Lutheran shifted to virtual learning last Thursday and canceled activities through the weekend due to positive COVID-19 cases. Baraboo was able to reschedule and played Sussex Hamilton on Saturday, dropping a one-point decision.
Lakeside Lutheran was tied for ninth last week.
Lake Mills (2-1) led the honorable-mention group and was 11th overall among the medium-sized schools.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran moved to No. 1 among the medium-sized schools, after previously top-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial lost to Menomonee Falls, third in the large-school division. Catholic Memorial dropped to sixth.
Muskego remained top-ranked among the large schools.
Edgar stayed atop the poll for the small schools.
Among region teams, Mineral Point (3-0) was third. However, the Mineral Point school board decided this week to close and shift to virtual learning starting Wednesday and suspended regular-season sports (for two weeks), including football. Postseason play will be permitted.
Darlington (1-0) remained sixth.
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The weekly Associated Press state high school football poll, including first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size, based on current enrollment.
LARGE SCHOOLS (900-higher)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts:LW
1, Muskego (10)*3-0*100*1
2, Franklin*3-0*89*2
3, Menomonee Falls*3-0*81*3
4, Whitefish Bay*3-0*61 7*
5, Milwaukee Marquette*2-0*60*6
6, Schofield D.C. Everest*3-0*45*9
7, Hartland Arrowhead*2-1*37*NR
8, Mukwonago*2-1*25*4
9, Hartford*2-1*14*8
10, Burlington*2-0*13*NR
Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 9; Kaukauna 5; Brookfield Central 4; Hortonville 2; Waterford 2; Waukesha West 2;River Falls 1.
MEDIUM SCHOOLS (301-899)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts:LW
1, Hartland Lake Country Luth. (9)*3-0*95*2
2, Appleton Xavier (1)*3-0*83*3
3, Grafton*3-0*73*4
4, Freedom*3-0*59*5
5, Wrightstown*3-0*55p*6
6, Waukesha Catholic Mem*2-1*51*1
7, Stratford*3-0*50*7
8, Amherst*3-0*35*pT9
9, Lakeside Lutheran*2-0*14*T9
10, Medford*3-0*11*NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 9; Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 8; Greendale Martin Luther 3; Maple Northwestern 3; Two Rivers 1.
SMALL SCHOOLS (300-smaller)
Rank, school;W-L;Pts:LW
1, Edgar (8)*3-0*98*1
2, Eau Claire Regis*(2) 3-0*86*2
3, Mineral Point*3-0*80*3
4, Oshkosh Lourdes*3-0*70*4
5, Racine Lutheran*3-0*61*5
6, Darlington*1-0*40*6
7 (tie), Cumberland*3-0*34*9
7 (tie), Iola-Scandinavia*3-0*34*10
9, Potosi/Cassville*2-0*13*NR
10, Colby*3-0*10*NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7; Reedsville 6; Cedar Grove-Belgium 4; Brillion 2; Grantsburg 2; Hurley 2; Manawa Little Wolf 1.
