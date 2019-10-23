Division 4
Lakeside Lutheran Warriors
Coach: Paul Bauer, 19th year.
Record: 5-4 (3-2 Capitol North); No. 5 seeding.
Playoff history: Lakeside has made the playoffs 15 times since joining the WIAA in 2000. Last year’s team advanced to a Division 4 semifinal.
Per-game averages: Points — 27.3 offense; 18.8 defense. Rushing yards — 195 offense; 138 defense. Passing yards — 135 offense; 166 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Matt Davis, 1,218 yards, 13 TDs, 62.6 percent completion average. Rushing — Logan Pampel, 412 yards, 6 TDs. Receiving — Carter Schneider, 29 catches, 476 yards, 3 TDs. Defense — Logan Pampel, 84 tackles, 9 for loss.
About the Warriors: Consecutive losses to Watertown Luther Prep and Lake Mills cost the Warriors a shot at the Capitol North title, but Lakeside finished strong with must-win victories over Poynette and Lodi to clinch its playoff berth.
Jefferson Eagles
Coach: Steve Gee, 14th year.
Record: 6-3 (6-3 Rock Valley); No. 4 seeding.
Playoff history: The Eagles won the 1991 Division 3 championship in their first playoff trip, and have gone 9-15 in 15 subsequent appearances. This is Jefferson’s 13th consecutive state trip, highlighted by a trip to the third round in 2009.
Per-game averages: Points — 26.8 scored; 19.6 allowed. Rushing yards — 326 offense; 149 defense. Passing yards — 31 offense, 90 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Logan Wagner, 279 yards, 3 TDs. Rushing — Jeffrey Zeh, 1,704 yards, 17 TDs; Dean Neff, 1,012 yards, 9 TDs. Defense — Dean Neff, 92 tackles, 6 for loss.
About the Eagles: Gee shifted the Eagles’ offense to a shotgun/spread look for the 2018 season, taking advantage of a number of speedy skill-position players. This year, it’s back to the time-tested ground attack, and it has produced results with two 1,000-yard rushers and an average of 326 yards on the ground in each game. Jefferson has won four straight after dropping consecutive games to Evansville, Brodhead/Juda and Edgerton.