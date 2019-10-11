LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills sent Campus Field out in style Friday night.
The L-Cats dominated Capitol North Conference rival Lodi 42-7 during the final varsity football game in the field’s 113-year history, claiming their first conference championship since 1988 in the process.
Columbus’ 14-7 win over Watertown Lutheran on Friday night guaranteed Lake Mills the outright title.
“We had high hopes coming into the season, but you know that still means we had to work,” Lake Mills senior Matt Johnson said. “To say that I’m a conference champion my senior year and to do something that hasn’t been done in 30 years is the most incredible feeling in my life right now.”
Johnson’s contributions were a big factor in the victory. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout, who entered the game among the state’s receptions leaders, made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Blue Devils.
Johnson’s first score broke a 7-7 tie in the first quarter when he outleaped a Lodi defender for the ball in the corner of the end zone. His second touchdown pushed Lake Mills out to a 21-7 lead after he shook multiple tacklers on a 65-yard catch-and-run.
The loss is the second straight for Lodi (6-2, 2-2 Capitol North). Columbus defeated the Blue Devils 14-10 last week.
Lodi’s defense limited opponents to 5.7 points per game through its first seven contests. Lake Mills (7-1, 4-0) scored two more points than Lodi had allowed all season behind 300 yards passing from junior quarterback Adam Moen.
“To come out with an offensive performance like that against a great team and a great defense is really special and shows how good we can really be,” Johnson said.
Moen completed 17 of 28 passes with five touchdowns to one interception.
Opposite Johnson, senior wideout Hunter Buechel caught six passes for 84 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown. Jaxon Retrum caught a 28-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Charlie Cassady made a 27-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
The only Lake Mills touchdown that didn’t come through the air came on special teams, and only because Buechel was practicing his selective listening.
Lodi lined up to punt in the second quarter, and Lake Mills called a punt block. Buechel sprinted around the edge and just missed the ball, but a penalty forced Lodi to kick again. The punt block was not called on the next attempt.
“The first time was a punt-block call, and I missed it by like an inch,” Buechel said. “The second time, supposedly the coaches were yelling ‘punt safe’ on the sideline, but I pretended not to hear them. I got yelled at after for that, but I just fired through there and went for the ball.”
Buechel’s gamble paid off as he burst around the edge again, blocking Trysten Thiede’s punt with both hands. The ball dropped straight to the ground in the end zone, where Buechel pounced on it for a touchdown.
Lodi’s score came on its first possession of the game.
Running back Colton Nicolay had a 57-yard run on the Blue Devils’ first play from scrimmage and scored four plays later on a 5-yard run. He finished with 164 yards on 26 carries.
“Yes, we thought it was going to be a big game,” Nicolay said. “We thought we were ready, but they came out and played hard and they ended up on top.”
Lodi 7 0 0 0 — 7
Lake Mills 14 14 7 7 — 42
LM — Retrum 28 pass from Moen (Ciesiolka kick), 9:19
Lo — Nicolay 5 run (Curtis kick), 7:27
LM — Johnson 20 pass from Moen (Ciesiolka kick), 2:52
LM — Johnson 65 pass from Moen (Ciesiolka kick), 11:48
LM — Buechel 0 punt block return (Ciesiolka kick), 5:47
LM — Cassady 27 pass from Moen (Ciesiolka kick), 6:55
LM — Buechel 23 pass from Moen (Ciesiolka kick), 1:08
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Lo 12, LM 13. Rushes-yards — Lo 47-251, LM 25-84. Passing yards — Lo 10, LM 300. Comp-Att-Int — Lo 3-8-1, LM 17-28-1. Fumbles-lost — Lo 1-1, LM 0-0. Penalties-Yards — Lo 5-54, LM 3-30.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Lo, Nicolay 26-164. LM, Moen 17-63.
Passing: Lo, Q. Faust 3-8-17-1. LM, Moen 17-28-300-1
Receiving: Lod Nicolay 2-10. LM, Johnson 5-105.