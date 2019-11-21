Lake Mills senior Hunter Buechel announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Michigan Tech for football.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Buechel was named an honorable-mention selection as a receiver on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools all-state team.
Buechel was a first-team selection as a receiver and as a safety on the Capitol North Conference team. He caught 78 passes for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games for Capitol North Conference champion Lake Mills (10-2).
The total of 1,222 yards is the most receiving yards in the state. The reception total is fourth in the state.
He had eight catches for 112 yards in Lake Mills’ final game this season against Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
Michigan Tech is an NCAA Division II program in Houghton, Michigan.
Buechel tweeted: “I would first like to thank my parents for supporting me throughout this whole process. I also want to thank all the coaches who have expressed interest in me along the way. The recruiting process has been something that has helped me as a person a ton. Also want to thank all of my football coaches from youth up until high school. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Olson and the rest of the Michigan Tech football staff for providing me with this amazing opportunity! With that said I am proud to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Michigan Tech University.”