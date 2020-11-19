Lake Mills holds off Lakeside Lutheran's late charge in WIAA Division 3 regional title game

LAKE MILLS — In the face of a furious Lakeside Lutheran comeback, Lake Mills senior Jaxson Retrum never lost faith in his team.
“I was confident,” Retrum said. “I knew we could make plays at the end.”
The 6-foot-3, 186-pound Retrum delivered the final big play, storming through the line from his defensive end spot and hitting the throwing arm of Lakeside Lutheran senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman.
That caused the ball to flutter incomplete on host Lakeside Lutheran’s 2-point conversion attempt with 46.2 seconds remaining and preserved Lake Mills’ 21-19 victory in a WIAA Division 3 second-round regional final football game Thursday night.
“It was unbelievable,” Retrum said. “I’m glad I could make a play.”
Senior quarterback Adam Moen threw three touchdown passes and the second-seeded L-Cats (7-2), sixth among medium-sized schools in The Associated Press state rankings, held off their city rivals after taking 14-0 and 21-7 leads.
“It’s an insane feeling,” said Moen, who threw for 239 yards. “Losing to them earlier in the season and now coming out with a win. Two great teams, amazing teams going at it. It’s an amazing feeling to come out with a win today.
“Us coming out with two wins (in postseason), you can’t ask for anything better. Letting us play these two games in the middle of a pandemic, it’s a blessing.”
Chesterman’s 7-yard scoring run with 8 minutes, 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter and his 18-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Tersony Vater with 46.2 seconds left rallied the top-seeded Warriors (6-1), second-ranked among the medium-sized schools.
Lake Mills avenged a 24-21 double-overtime, regular-season loss Oct. 23 to Lakeside Lutheran in Thursday’s playoff game that completed the fall football season for the two teams.
“I am just as proud as can be of my kids,” Lakeside Lutheran coach Paul Bauer said. “They didn’t quit. Near the end they got another stop and put together a drive. It came down to an extra point.”
The WIAA season was delayed and shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only two postseason rounds were played, using a regional format.
Lake Mills, which won its fourth consecutive game since losing to Lakeside Lutheran, didn’t play it safe in taking a 14-0 lead into halftime.
On fourth-and-1, the 6-3, 185-pound Moen opened the scoring when he threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Charlie Bender with 7:57 left in the second quarter. Moen said the play was supposed to be a hitch route for Bender, but Moen told Bender to run a “Go” route instead.
After a defensive stop, the L-Cats gained possession at their own 29-yard line with 59.2 seconds left in the first half. They weren’t satisfied with a seven-point lead and took to the air — moving downfield and also aided by a pass-interference call.
Moen’s 26-yard completion to Retrum, who caught nine passes for 95 yards, landed the L-Cats at the Warriors’ 3-yard line with 5.5 seconds remaining. On second down with 2.2 seconds left as the play began, Moen completed a jump pass to junior receiver Michael Stenbroten for a 3-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half.
“From a playing standpoint, (Moen) is always pedal down all the way,” Lake Mills coach Tyler Huber said. “As a coach, you can’t be scared offensively. You’ve got to call the game. When you have athletes like we do and kids like we do, I have trust in them that they are going to make plays.”
The Warriors fought back, cutting the deficit to 14-7 on senior Micah Cody’s 2-yard touchdown run with 7:43 left in the third quarter. But the L-Cats answered with a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Moen’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Retrum on a fade route in the left corner of the end zone with 2:21 left in the third quarter gave Lake Mills a 21-7 lead.
A blocked punt by Warriors senior Joseph Balistreri and the subsequent return by junior Tyler Marty to the Lake Mills 7-yard line set up Chesterman’s touchdown run on the next play. That cut the Warriors’ deficit to 21-13, but a high snap on the extra point led to a broken play and an incomplete pass on the conversion.
Moen came into the game third in the state in passing yards and fifth in touchdown passes.
Moen, who led the state in passing yardage (3,517 yards) and touchdown passes (39) in 2019, entered Thursday’s game completing 71.3% of his passes for 2,066 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, according to Wissports.net.
Moen also entered the game with 12 rushing touchdowns and was second on the team in rushing behind Charlie Cassady.
For the game between city rivals, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Lakeside Lutheran activities and athletic director Todd Jahns said 200 tickets were allotted per team to be distributed through the players to family and friends.
