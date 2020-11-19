Lake Mills holds off Lakeside Lutheran's late charge in WIAA Division 3 regional title game

Moen’s 26-yard completion to Retrum, who caught nine passes for 95 yards, landed the L-Cats at the Warriors’ 3-yard line with 5.5 seconds remaining. On second down with 2.2 seconds left as the play began, Moen completed a jump pass to junior receiver Michael Stenbroten for a 3-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half.

“From a playing standpoint, (Moen) is always pedal down all the way,” Lake Mills coach Tyler Huber said. “As a coach, you can’t be scared offensively. You’ve got to call the game. When you have athletes like we do and kids like we do, I have trust in them that they are going to make plays.”

The Warriors fought back, cutting the deficit to 14-7 on senior Micah Cody’s 2-yard touchdown run with 7:43 left in the third quarter. But the L-Cats answered with a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Moen’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Retrum on a fade route in the left corner of the end zone with 2:21 left in the third quarter gave Lake Mills a 21-7 lead.

A blocked punt by Warriors senior Joseph Balistreri and the subsequent return by junior Tyler Marty to the Lake Mills 7-yard line set up Chesterman’s touchdown run on the next play. That cut the Warriors’ deficit to 21-13, but a high snap on the extra point led to a broken play and an incomplete pass on the conversion.