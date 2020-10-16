Lake Mills football team steamrolls Watertown behind Charlie Cassady, Adam Moen

Cassady opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run with 7:51 left in the first quarter.

“It’s fun to see Charlie run the football,” Huber said. “I know in the past he didn’t get the opportunities that he may have this year. He is taking full advantage of the opportunities he’s getting. He runs hard. When you have a back like him, you definitely have to take advantage of it. Championship teams, they run the football.”

Junior quarterback Caleb Huff answered for Watertown (2-2) with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:54 left in the first quarter.

Lake Mills then responded with two second-quarter scores — Moen’s 6-yard touchdown run with 8:02 remaining and Cassady’s 28-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Moen 31 seconds before halftime — and took a 21-7 lead. Senior Branden Fischer’s 40-yard field goal as time expired in the first half pulled the Goslings within 21-10.

In all, the L-Cats scored five rushing touchdowns. Moen added two more in the second half and junior receiver Michael Stenbroten gave the L-Cats a 35-17 lead with a 19-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep in the third quarter.

“This year, we’ve really been working on the run game in practice and it’s translated on the field,” Cassady said.