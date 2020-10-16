Lake Mills football team steamrolls Watertown behind Charlie Cassady, Adam Moen

LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills football team has made its mark on offense in recent years using a prolific aerial attack.
First-year coach Tyler Huber wanted to continue that passing prowess, but also believed the L-Cats needed to complement the air game with a solid running attack.
Charlie Cassady, a 5-foot-9, 184-pound senior running back, provided another potent running threat Friday night to go along with dual-threat quarterback Adam Moen, who last year led the state in passing yardage and passing touchdowns.
Moen, a 6-3, 185-pound senior, ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more scores in host Lake Mills’ 49-24 victory over Watertown.
Cassady ran for one score and had a touchdown reception. He rushed for 134 yards on 11 carries, including 110 on seven carries in the first half when the L-Cats (3-1) gained 157 yards on the ground while taking a 21-10 halftime lead. Lake Mills wound up with 232 yards rushing.
“I think, all in all, we played a pretty good game,” Cassady said. “We were successful running the ball and successful throwing the ball, and that makes us hard to stop. … I think I have to give it to the linemen. Once (we) are on the same page, we are just moving the ball. It’s effortless for us.”
Moen threw for 218 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Jaxson Retrum that gave Lake Mills a 28-10 lead with 11 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third quarter.
Cassady opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run with 7:51 left in the first quarter.
“It’s fun to see Charlie run the football,” Huber said. “I know in the past he didn’t get the opportunities that he may have this year. He is taking full advantage of the opportunities he’s getting. He runs hard. When you have a back like him, you definitely have to take advantage of it. Championship teams, they run the football.”
Junior quarterback Caleb Huff answered for Watertown (2-2) with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
Lake Mills then responded with two second-quarter scores — Moen’s 6-yard touchdown run with 8:02 remaining and Cassady’s 28-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Moen 31 seconds before halftime — and took a 21-7 lead. Senior Branden Fischer’s 40-yard field goal as time expired in the first half pulled the Goslings within 21-10.
In all, the L-Cats scored five rushing touchdowns. Moen added two more in the second half and junior receiver Michael Stenbroten gave the L-Cats a 35-17 lead with a 19-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep in the third quarter.
“This year, we’ve really been working on the run game in practice and it’s translated on the field,” Cassady said.
Huff threw for 233 yards and a touchdown for Watertown. Junior running back Taylor Walter’s 22-yard touchdown run rallied the Goslings within 28-17 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.
Watertown coach Benji Kamrath said the Goslings had to “pick their poison” defensively against the L-Cats and tried to take away the passing game, particularly the deep ball.
“I thought it was a really good game,” Kamrath said. “I thought their athletes made a few more plays, especially to get up on us early.”
The contest was the first regular-season game at the L-Cats’ new field (they played on it in postseason last year).
Entering Friday’s game, Moen was 67-for-101 (66.3%) for 832 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had rushed 37 times for 186 yards and six touchdowns, while Retrum had caught 15 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns.
Retrum had four catches for 138 yards Friday.
“(Watertown) is a big school,’’ Cassady said. “That’s a great team. It’s just great to get a good win.”
