Lake Mills' Adam Moen hopes WFCA All-Star showing springboards college career

The South put together its first sustained drive late in the second quarter with Moen attacking the North defense with option runs and quick screens. His 18-yard touchdown pass to Edgerton’s Konner Knauf — who came free on a well-run post route — tied the game just before halftime. It was the first of two scoring catches for Knauf, a Dordt University recruit, who bonded quickly with Moen when they learned they’d be teammates.

“I was really excited (to play with Moen) seeing the numbers that he’s put up in his career,” Knauf said. “We contacted through social media to get to know each other and he’s a great guy.

“He’s got a great future at Stout and I really look forward to watching him. We’ll be in touch the rest of our lives.”

The North pulled ahead with a field goal midway through the third quarter and then a Moen pass went high off the hands of a receiver and into the arms of Oshkosh Lourdes’ William Pollack, who returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.

New Glarus-Monticello quarterback Darris Schuett led a touchdown drive midway in the fourth quarter to get the South within three.