Lake Mills' Adam Moen hopes WFCA All-Star showing springboards college career

OSHKOSH — A movie-quality ending to Adam Moen’s prep football career was laid out in front of him.
After throwing a pick-six in the third quarter, the South Small All-Star team’s offense took over at the 50-yard line trailing by three and Moen had a chance to author a comeback at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.
After completing a pass on a fourth down to extend the drive, the Lake Millis quarterback faced a fourth-and-2 from the North 30. He tried a quarterback run between the tackles, but was stopped short and the North Small squad won the WFCA All-Star Game 17-14.
Despite the bitter end, Moen said he felt like playing against some of the best players in the state is a good springboard for his football career at UW-Stout.
“This opportunity that I had today, it’s amazing,” he said. “Not only the football aspect, but to fundraise for the Children’s Hospital, it’s a big honor.”
Saturday’s game was the end of a standout prep career for Moen, who was the Associated Press All-State first-team quarterback last fall. Moen threw for 8,117 yards and 89 touchdowns in three seasons for the L-Cats, marks that rank third and fourth, respectively, in state history.
The skills that make Moen an intriguing college prospect were on display against the North.
The South put together its first sustained drive late in the second quarter with Moen attacking the North defense with option runs and quick screens. His 18-yard touchdown pass to Edgerton’s Konner Knauf — who came free on a well-run post route — tied the game just before halftime. It was the first of two scoring catches for Knauf, a Dordt University recruit, who bonded quickly with Moen when they learned they’d be teammates.
“I was really excited (to play with Moen) seeing the numbers that he’s put up in his career,” Knauf said. “We contacted through social media to get to know each other and he’s a great guy.
“He’s got a great future at Stout and I really look forward to watching him. We’ll be in touch the rest of our lives.”
The North pulled ahead with a field goal midway through the third quarter and then a Moen pass went high off the hands of a receiver and into the arms of Oshkosh Lourdes’ William Pollack, who returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
New Glarus-Monticello quarterback Darris Schuett led a touchdown drive midway in the fourth quarter to get the South within three.
Stout’s been looking for a game-changer at quarterback for the better part of the 2000s. The Blue Devils haven’t had a first-team All-WIAC quarterback since 2004 and haven’t finished in the top two in passing in the league in the past eight seasons.
Stout has a returning senior starter in Sean Borgerding, but the rushing threat Moen poses could help him reach the field earlier than some may expect. Clayt Birmingham and the Blue Devils' staff took note of the 2,114 yards and 43 touchdowns Moen added on the ground during his prep career.
“They’ve told me they’re looking to have me run and pass, so I’m excited to see what they’ve got for me,” Moen said.
Defenses dominate large-school game
Yards and points were hard to come by in the second game of the night, featuring players from WIAA Divisions 1-3.
The teams combined for four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble — in the first half, with each team committing two. Monroe quarterback Max Golembiewski threw one of the interceptions on a rushed attempt of a screen pass.
Golembiewski’s second interception of the game resulted in its only points, with Kimberly’s Damon Loker returning the pick 27 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to score the only points in the North’s 7-0 win.
Adebogun sits out
One of the best players named to the all-star games wasn’t on the field.
Edge rusher Ayo Adebogun — a powerful 6-foot-3, 215-pounder who was named to the North Large roster — is working out on campus during the University of Wisconsin football team’s summer program and didn’t play.
Adebogun was an AP All-State first-team selection and the Tim Krumrie Award winner as the state’s top senior defensive lineman. He tallied 16 sacks as a junior and 7½ sacks in eight games as a senior.
“We love what he can do in the pass-rush game,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Adebogun. “Just continually growing into his body, but the athleticism is quite high. That's what's got us very excited about him.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021