Division 2
La Crosse Central Red Raiders
Coach: Tony Servais.
Record: 5-4 (3-3 Mississippi Valley); No. 6 seeding.
Playoff history: Central is making its 24th state trip and third in a row after a three-year absence. Central has made it to the third round only three times over the years and is 14-24 overall.
Per-game averages: Points — 29.6 scored; 29.9 allowed. Rushing yards — 199 offense; 280 defense. Passing yards — 187 offense; 116 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Johnny Davis, 1,666 yards, 15 TDs. Rushing — Johnny Davis, 1,200 yards, 16 TDs. Receiving — Terrance Thompson, 31 catches, 450 yards, 14.5 average. Defense — Ethan Shepard, 62 tackles, 5 for loss.
About the Red Raiders: The Red Raiders had to slip past West Salem last week, 26-25, to earn their playoff berth. Central boasts two of the best basketball players in the state in twins Johnny Davis and Jordan Davis, who have also been tough to stop on the football field. This year, quarterback Johnny Davis is responsible for 82 percent of Central’s offense, producing 348 yards of the Red Raiders’ prodigious output of 386 yards per game.
Milton Red Hawks
Coach: Rodney Wedig, first year at Milton.
Record: 8-1 (6-1 Badger South); No. 3 seeding.
Playoff history: The Red Hawks are making their 23rd playoff trip, but the first since 2015. The Red Hawks won Division 3 state championships in 1986 and 1989 and reached the semifinals in 2001, but haven’t advanced past the second round since 2005.
Per-game averages: Points — 38.6 scored; 16.7 allowed. Rushing yards — 256 yards offense; 136 yards defense. Passing yards — 107 yards offense; 136 yards defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Evan Jordahl, 890 yards, 20 TDs, 55.6 percent completion average. Rushing — Nick Huber, 840 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving — Dane Nelson, 449 yards, 9 TDs. Defense — Logan Knudtsen, 90 tackles; Kai Kerl, 84 tackles, 5 for loss; Jack Weberpal, 4 interceptions.
About the Red Hawks: Though this is Rodney Wedig’s first year at Milton, it’s his 25th year overall, including a run to the 2009 Division 4 championship and runner-up finishes in 2008 and 2012 at Walworth Big Foot. The Red Hawks followed a 28-21 victory at Stoughton in Week 6 with a surprising 34-28 home loss to Monroe that came at the cost of an undefeated regular season and the sole Badger South title. Milton broke the 40-point mark in subsequent victories over Madison Edgewood and Watertown.