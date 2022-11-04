Kimberly ends Waunakee football's 31-game winning streak in WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal

WAUNAKEE — Top-seeded Waunakee came out of the gates at full speed Friday night, pushing the football methodically down field against third-seeded Kimberly’s stout defense on the opening drive.

After reaching the red zone, a sack and a false start halted the Warriors’ momentum, allowing the Papermakers to get off the field after allowing a field goal.

It was all the opening Kimberly needed to gain the upper hand en route to a 31-16 victory in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal as Waunakee (11-1) saw its 31-game winning streak come to an end.

The Warriors failed to score again until a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter made the score closer than the game really was.

The Papermakers (11-1) took the lead on their first possession and never looked back while jumping out to a 31-3 lead on three touchdowns by senior running back Blake Barry.

“I think our speed early, whenever you’re seeing a new system, that first set you’ve got a chance to jump on them and I think they settled in and did some things,” Rice said of Kimberly's defensive adjustments. “I was proud of our kids for hanging in there. Kimberly’s got a heck of a football team, heck of a program.”

The Papermakers held the Warriors to 216 total yards of offense as senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf finished 7-for-16 for 124 yards with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute of his last game.

Waunakee junior running back Sebastian Rasmussen ran for a 65-yard touchdown with 4:39 remaining to cut Kimberly's lead to 31-10.

Lenzendorf was emotional after the loss when discussing the unsatisfying end to his high school career but credited the Warriors' defense keeping things within reach.

“They just didn’t give up at all, they just kept fighting,” Lenzendorf said. “It was a fun season.”

Kimberly, which advances to a state semifinal showdown with Bay Port next week, ran the ball 47 times for 219 yards while racking up 203 passing yards.

Waunakee's 31-game winning streak began with an undefeated spring alternate season in 2021 due to COVID-19. That was followed by an undefeated Division 2 state championship and 14-0 season in 2021 before winning the first 11 games this fall. The last Warriors loss was 31-30 to Brookfield East in the Division 2 state championship game on Nov. 22, 2019.

Waunakee previously had a 48-game winning streak, which included three state championships. That streak began Oct. 9, 2009 and ended in a bid for a fourth straight championship in a 14-0 loss to Mequon Homestead on Nov. 16, 2012.