Kayvion James-Ragland and coach Scott Swanson were looking for someone who could sew.
Not a seamstress per se, but any potential candidate who could mend a tear in James-Ragland’s No. 5 Madison La Follette jersey.
That tear, and its hopeful fix, said a lot about the Lancers’ perseverance on Friday night at Lussier Stadium.
James-Ragland’s 55-yard breakaway run set up his 7-yard touchdown reception two plays later in what was the go-ahead score of the Lancers’ football season-opening 19-14 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison West.
“We’re here to win and make a name for ourselves,” said James-Ragland, who switched from his torn No. 5 to jersey No. 12 earlier in the second half.
The first half wasn’t name-making for La Follette (1-0, 1-0 Big Eight). Two lost fumbles (one by James-Ragland), five penalties (three procedural) and just three first downs were all the Lancers could muster as the Regents (0-1, 0-1) took a 6-0 halftime lead.
“Coming into the game we talked about not making mistakes,” Swanson said. “Jumping offside, turning the ball over and we did that.”
But the momentum changed in the third quarter. West started the half with a downfield march, but a holding penalty and a failed fourth-down effort stalled out for the Regents inside the La Follette 25-yard line.
The Lancers opened up the playbook a bit, and junior Ben Probst started finding his tight ends on pop routes down the seam — twice to Andrew Rajkovic and the capper to Jaheim Ingram from 21 yards out to tie the game at 6-6 with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third quarter.
And the momentum stayed with the Lancers.
Madison West senior running back Kelvin Opoku-Appoh, a transfer from Marshall, fumbled on the Regents’ ensuing play and Probst hit Rajkovic for a 17-yard touchdown on the next play for the 13-6 lead.
West answered with a 16-play, 73-yard drive — converting two fourth-and-1s along the way. The final came on sophomore quarterback William Gutknecht’s 1-yard dive trap off the right side and his ensuing 2-point conversion put the Regents ahead 14-13.
But on the second play of the Lancers’ next drive, James-Ragland broke loose up the middle and was just caught inside the West 10. Two plays later, he took a swing pass from Probst in the left flat and made it to the pylon for the go-ahead score with 5:26 to play.
A pass breakup and then back-to-back sacks by La Follette ended the final two Regent drives.
West is coming off its best season since 1981, but the team graduated 17 seniors and 15 letterwinners. Coach Brad Murphy said some of the Regents’ immaturity showed.
“Yeah, we’re starting nine sophomores and one freshman, but it is what it is,” Murphy said. “We’ve just got to get these kids to keep pushing through.”
James-Ragland wore No. 26 last year, but switched to No. 5 this year, his father’s old number. But maybe he should keep that No. 12 jersey around just in case.
“We wanted to show people that we can here to play,” James-Ragland said.
Madison West 6 0 0 8 — 14
Madison La Follette 0 0 13 6 — 19
MW — Gutknecht 1 run (kick failed), 4:04
ML — Ingram 21 pass from Probst (pass failed), 3:34
ML — Rajkovic 17 pass from Probst (Probst kick), 3:21
MW — Gutknecht 1 run (Gutknecht run), 7:23
ML — James-Ragland 7 pass from Probst (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MW 50-214, ML 31-202. Passing yards — MW 21, ML 84. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — MW 1-8-0, ML 7-12-0. Fumbles-lost — MW 1-1, ML 2-2.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: MW, Jones 13-75. ML, James-Ragland 14-165.
Passing: MW, Gutknecht 1-8-0-21. ML, Probst 6-11-0-76.
Receiving: MW, Opoku-Appoh 1-21. ML, Rajkovic 3-38.
