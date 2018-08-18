A huge first quarter vaulted the Middleton football team to a 50-0 victory over visiting Madison East in the Big Eight Conference and season opener for both teams Friday night.
With a 1-yard touchdown run by Kallion Buckner on the last play of the first quarter, Middleton opened a 27-0 lead.
Buckner also scored Middleton’s first touchdown and added a 61-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter. He finished with 146 yards on 11 carries.
Bryce Carey led Middleton through the air, racking up 124 yards on 6-for-8 passing.
East was held to 80 yards of offense and four first downs. Davion Clay led the Purgolders with 44 yards on 20 carries.
Verona 40, Janesville Parker 2
Haakon Anderson scored three rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats in their victory over the host Vikings.
Verona accumulated 401 yards from scrimmage and 21 total first downs. Adam Bekx connected with Aubrey Dawkins for two passing touchdowns.
Janesville Parker’s only points came on a safety in the fourth quarter.
Janesville Craig 27, Beloit Memorial 7
Running back Trevin Kussmaul totaled 120 yards rushing and scored a touchdown as the Cougars beat the host Purple Knights.
The Craig defense held the Purple Knights to 163 yards of offense and intercepted Beloit quarterback Gannon Rand twice. Rand finished with 120 yards passing, completing 10 of 33 attempts.