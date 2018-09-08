Behind the arm and legs of Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek rallied from a two-score deficit in the third quarter to earn a 45-30 win over Cambria-Friesland in a Trailways Small Conference football game Friday night.
Swanson connected with Micah Garvey on a 7-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter and had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth to help the Bluejays (4-0, 2-0 Trailways Small) stop the Hilltoppers (1-3, 1-1).
Swanson finished with 194 yards passing, 83 yards rushing and five total touchdowns and Anthony Purpi had 178 yards and two scores on 22 carries for Johnson Creek.
Trailways Large
Almond-Bancroft 32,
Pardeeville 0
The host Eagles (3-1) piled up 455 yards of offense, led by Jackson Beggs 173 yards on 27 carries, en route to the shutout win over the Bulldogs (3-1).
Daniel Wohlfert ran for 78 yards on 15 attempts for Pardeeville.
SWAL
Mineral Point 42, Darlington 0
Isaac Lindsey threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Pointers (3-1, 2-0) over the Redbirds (1-3, 0-2). Liam Stumpf caught two touchdowns and finished with 164 receiving yards.
Rock Valley
Jefferson 20, Brodhead/Juda 0
Senior running back Nolan Klawitter racked up 115 yards rushing and scored twice as the Eagles (3-1 overall, 3-1 Rock Valley) shut out the Cardinals (2-2, 2-2). Senior quarterback Ryan Brost added 117 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Beloit Turner 28,
Evansville/Albany 22
The Trojans (3-1, 3-1) jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead and held on to defeat the host Blue Devils (0-4, 0-4). Jordan Majeed rushed for 88 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.
Try Severson threw three touchdowns to Sully Geske in the second half. Geske finished with 159 yards on eight catches.
Edgerton 41, Clinton 8
Jaden Johnson produced 303 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide (1-3, 1-3 Rock Valley) beat the Cougars (1-3, 1-3).
He needed only nine completions to rack up 144 passing yards and only 12 carries to reach 159 rushing yards, with two scores through the air and two on the ground. Devin Jorgenson added 139 rushing yards and two TDs for Edgerton (3-1, 3-1).
Jackson Nelson scored a late touchdown for Clinton (1-3, 1-3) to avoid the shutout. He finished with 50 yards on 10 carries.
Non-conference
Cambridge 49,
Wisconsin Dells 19
Quarterback Denver Evans threw for 320 yards and five first-half touchdowns as the Blue Jays (4-0) routed the Chiefs (1-3) in a non-conference game. Cambridge scored all 49 of its points in the first half.
Poynette 28, Marshall 7
A trio of breakaway rushing touchdowns helped the Pumas pull away from the Cardinals in the second half.
Marshall (1-3) tied the game at halftime at 7 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Josh Wehking. In the third quarter, Caleb Reddeman broke the tie for Poynette (4-0) with a 20-yard TD run.
Sawyer Moll followed him up with rushing TDs of 40 and 16 yards to cement the lead, and totaled 186 yards on 26 carries.
Lakeside Lutheran 35,
Wautoma 0
Quarterback Matthew Davis and running back Carter Buchta each rushed for two touchdowns to lift the host Warriors (3-1) over the Hornets (2-2).
Lakeside Lutheran played without starting quarterback Jack Monis, who left last week’s game with an injury.
Adams-Friendship 27,
Columbus 20
Cole LaMont found Tucker Kasten for a 15-yard touchdown with 7 seconds left to give the Green Devils (1-3) a win over the Cardinals (1-3).
LaMont threw three interceptions, including a pick six to Trent Caper in the first quarter, but he finished with 219 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-34 passing for Adams-Friendship.
Caden Brunell generated most of the offense for Columbus with 88 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Mauston 35,
New Glarus/Monticello 10
Tyler Jirousek ran for three touchdowns as the host Golden Eagles (3-1) opened up a 21-3 halftime lead and cruised past the Glarner Knights (1-3).
Belleville 28, Nekoosa 0
Jared Schulting started off the scoring for the Wildcats with a 23-yard fumble return touchdown, and led Belleville (4-0) with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and three caches for 40 yards in the home win over the Papermakers (0-4).
Vercion Gammel was the offensive leader for Nekoosa, rushing for 90 yards and throwing for 36.
Lake Mills 20, Winnebago Lutheran 13
The visiting L-Cats (3-1), ranked 10th among state medium-sized schools, survived a 226-yard passing performance by Ryan Weigand and shut out the Vikings (2-2) over the final three quarters to win.
Lodi 52, Westfield 0
The Blue Devils (4-0), ranked No. 2 among the state’s medium-sized schools, rolled past the Pioneers (0-4).
Westby 35, River Valley 28
Senior quarterback Alex Gluch tossed for 187 yards and three touchdowns as the Norsemen (3-1) took down the Blackhawks (4-0). River Valley quarterback Will Bailey threw for 350 yards.