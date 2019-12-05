Stoughton senior offensive tackle Jack Nelson and Middleton senior punter Jake Wuebben led area selections as unanimous first-team picks on The Associated Press all-state football team, which was released Thursday night after a vote by a panel of state sportswriters.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Nelson, a three-time Badger South Conference offensive lineman of the year, is a University of Wisconsin commit who plans to enroll early at UW. The 6-2, 230-pound Wuebben averaged 43.8 yards per punt.
Other area first-team all-state selections were Sun Prairie senior wide receiver Colin Schaefer and Waunakee senior inside linebacker Jeb Frey.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Schaefer caught 68 passes for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns, while the 6-1, 210-pound Frey was the Badger North Conference defensive player of the year who helped lead the Warriors to a WIAA Division 2 state runner-up finish.
Nelson, Wuebben, Schaefer and Frey also were first-team selections on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.
AP second-team choices included Lake Mills senior receiver Hunter Buechel, Edgerton senior defensive lineman Reed Farrington, Reedsburg senior defensive lineman Jonathan Schmitt, Waunakee defensive back Joe Hauser and Sun Prairie senior defensive back Dominick Landphier.
Among region players, Cayden Milz, a senior inside linebacker for WIAA Division 7 state champion Black Hawk/Warren (Illinois), was a second-team choice.
Honorable-mention selections from the area included Verona senior tight end/H-back Haakon Anderson, Middleton senior running back Kallion Buckner, Madison Memorial senior quarterback Jason Ceniti, DeForest senior offensive lineman Colby Hartig, Madison Memorial senior defensive lineman Roary Jones, DeForest senior receiver Lane Larson and Lake Mills junior quarterback Adam Moen.
Among region players, honorable-mention choices included Mineral Point senior quarterback Isaac Lindsey, Lancaster senior defensive end Caden Straka and Mineral Point senior receiver/defensive back Blaise Watters.
Hunter Wohler, a 6-2, 188-pound junior safety for WIAA Division 1 state champion Muskego, was named the state’s player of the year by unanimous vote.
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland was named the state’s coach of the year.
Prior to the Division 1 state championship game last month, Bay Port coach Gary Westerman paid Wohler the ultimate compliment.
“He’s a freak show,” the Pirates coach said..
In other words, you don’t see players like Muskego’s safety often. Wohler stuffs the run like a linebacker, reads the passing game well and possesses the kind of athleticism that has caused a number of major college programs, including UW, to offer a scholarship.
Wohler finished with a team-high 122 tackles, 79 solo, with two interceptions and six pass deflections. He helped Muskego win its second consecutive Division 1 state championship and complete a second straight season undefeated.
“It’s just been really special,” he said of the team’s success. “From hitting the weight room to practice, everything is just ramped up. We just compete at a really high level. We all love each other. We all play together.”
Others considered for the honor were Frey, Racine Lutheran senior running back Tyler Tenner, Bay Port senior running back Isaiah Gash and Stratford senior Ben Barten, a UW commit who was a first-team selection as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
Hyland was named the state’s coach of the year after leading the Ledgers to the WIAA Division 6 championship – a 7-0 victory over Eau Claire Regis.
St. Mary’s Springs has won three consecutive state titles and nine WIAA championships. It was the 17th state title overall when including Springs’ eight championships as a member of WISAA.
Hyland, 72, is the state’s all-time leader in career wins as a head coach and his ability to get his team to right the ship after a slow start earned him the award.
Five other coaches were nominated for the honor: DeForest's Mike Minick, Black Hawk/Warren's Cory Milz, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s Greg Brazgel, Eau Claire Regis’ Bryant Brenner and Kiel’s Mike Dressler.
Hyland’s overall record stands at 477-107-2 in 49 seasons with the Ledgers and the program also has finished as state runner-up nine times, putting Springs championship game appearance total at 26.
The Ledgers started the season 0-2 with losses to eventual Division 5 state champ Lake Country Lutheran in Week 1 followed by a last-second loss to D5 state semifinalist Amherst.
Following the loss to Amherst, Hyland challenged his players to improve.
“We were at a breaking point after the second game,” Hyland said. “We started off very poorly in not taking care of the football. We had 10-to-12 turnovers in those first two games with two blocked punts and we were not mentally there.
“I told them ‘that’ll be the last loss we will have all year’ and it came true.”
Hyland said the key to the program’s success is the wealth of riches it has with its assistant coaches along with a prevailing mantra that their role as coaches is to have the players prepared.
“We have people on my staff that know football and have played -- I think there are seven or eight coaches that have played beyond high school at the college level and of them most of them all four years,” he said. “And so when you talk about the knowledge of the game, besides their positions, they studied football. And they just know the game and consequently we could make a lot of adjustments when needed and I think that’s one of the basic things and I’ve always preached to them: when all things are equal, coaches win or lose games and I firmly believe it.”
The all-state first-team quarterback was Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior Luke Fox and the second-team quarterback was La Crosse Central senior Johnny Davis, who plans to play basketball at UW.
2019 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 188, jr., Muskego.
Coach of the Year: Bob Hyland, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Luke Fox, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Running backs: Isaiah Gash, 5-10, 180, sr., Bay Port (unanimous); Alex Current, 5-11, 176, jr., Muskego; Tyler Tenner, 5-9, 202, sr., Racine Lutheran.
Offensive linemen: Jack Nelson, 6-7, 285, sr., Stoughton (unanimous); Trey Wedig, 6-8, 320, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine (unanimous); Ben Barten, 6-5, 275, sr., Stratford; Tanor Bortolini, 6-6, 275, sr., Kewaunee; Kerry Kodanko, 6-4, 285, sr., West De Pere.
Wide receivers/tight ends: Chimere Dike, 6-1, 185, sr., Waukesha North; Colin Schaefer, 6-0, 175, sr., Sun Prairie.
Kicker: Jack Van Dyke, 6-5, 190, sr., Neenah.
All-purpose: Carter Horstman, 5-9, 190, sr., Bangor; Evan Lau, 6-0, 195, sr., Hilbert.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Jaycee Mazdzen, 6-1, 285, sr., Germantown (unanimous); Ben Barten, 6-5, 275, sr., Stratford; Montrell Rash, 6-0, 250, sr., Milwaukee Riverside.
Defensive ends/outside linebackers: Gavin Meyer, 6-4, 245, sr., Franklin (unanimous); Cole Dakovich, 6-5, 245, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Inside linebackers: Ben Kreul, 6-3, 230, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (unanimous); Jeb Frey, 6-1, 210, sr., Waunakee; Vinny Nigro, 6-1, 235, sr., Milwaukee Marquette.
Defensive backs: Amaun Williams, 5-8, 178, sr., Milwaukee Riverside (unanimous); Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 188, jr., Muskego (unanimous); Lucas Finnessy, 6-3, 225, sr., Sussex Hamilton.
Punter: Jake Wuebben, 6-2, 230, sr., Middleton (unanimous).
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Johnny Davis, 6-5, 195, sr., La Crosse Central.
Running backs: Caleb Frazer, 6-1, 190, jr., Kimberly; Joey Giorgi, 6-0, 215, sr., Grafton; Donavan Hunt, 6-1, 185, sr., Brookfield East.
Offfensive linemen: Evan Buss, 6-7, 285, sr., Kimberly; John Champe, 6-5, 300, sr., Brookfield East; Braden Doyle, 6-4, 285, sr., Bay Port; Andrew Fenton, 6-3, 282, sr., Menomonie; Jacob Leszczynski, 6-4, 335, sr., Muskego.
Wide receivers/tight ends: Hunter Buechel, 6-1, 190, sr., Lake Mills; Conner Wnek, 6-4, 177, sr., Kimberly.
Placekicker: Dragan Kesich, 6-4, 245, sr., Oak Creek.
All-purpose: Kaleb Hafferman, 6-0, 191, sr., Edgar; Jack Leverenz, 6-0, 215, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen: Reed Farrington, 6-1, 285, sr., Edgerton; Jonathan Schmitt, 6-1, 240, sr., Reedsburg; Nate Wilcher, 6-0, 255, sr., Mukwonago.
Defensive ends/outside linebackers: Ayo Adebogun, 6-3, 215, jr., Mequon Homestead; Max Meeuwsen, 6-1, 240, sr., Bay Port.
Inside linebackers: Cayden Milz, 5-11, 185, sr., Black Hawk/Warren, Ill.; Caleb Obermann, 5-11, 171, sr., Kimberly; Call Verlanic, 6-0, 195, sr., Bay Port.
Defensive backs: Joe Hauser, 6-2, 215, sr., Waunakee; Sam Jung, 5-11, 180, sr., Neenah; Dominick Landphier, 6-0, 180, sr., Sun Prairie.
Punter: Dragan Kesich, 6-4, 245, sr., Oak Creek.
HONORABLE MENTION
Haakon Anderson, sr., TE/H-back, Verona; Jackson Beggs, sr., RB, Almond-Bancroft; Brooks Blount, sr., QB, Waukesha West; Aaron Borgerding, sr., QB/DB, Spring Valley; Kallion Buckner, sr., RB, Middleton; Bryce Burns, Sr, LB, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Cody Cavil, sr., LB, West De Pere; Jason Ceniti, sr., QB, Madison Memorial; Gabe Chenal, sr., OLB, Eau Claire Regis; Nic Dombrowski, sr., LB, Amherst;
Chris Fish, sr., LB, Racine Case; Jacob Frantl, sr., QB, Hartford; Colby Hartig, sr., OL, DeForest; Conner Haggerty, sr., DE, Onalaska; Jake Hoch, sr., OLB, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Avery Johnson, jr., DE, Lomira; Roary Jones, sr., DL, Madison Memorial; Tanner Keller, Sr, RB, Waterford; Rashad Lampkin, sr., RB, Brookfield Central; Lane Larson, sr., WR, DeForest;
Isaac Lindsey, sr., QB, Mineral Point; Nathan Lubinsky, sr., RB, Onalaska; Grant Manke, sr., OL, Bangor; Cade McDonald, sr., DE, Hudson; Adam Moen, jr., QB, Lake Mills; Alec Moriarty, sr., RB, Berlin; Michael Navis, sr., WR, Cedar Grove-Belgium; Riley Nowakowski, sr., OLB, Milwaukee Marquette; John Pekar, sr., OL, Franklin; Logan Rameker, sr., OL, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs;
Aiden Reilly, sr., DB, Plymouth; Tyler Roehl, sr., RB, Menasha; Tristan Root, sr., RB, Eau Claire Regis; Matthew Schooley, sr., OL, Wisconsin Rapids; Adam Siegel, sr. RB/LB, New Berlin West; Caden Straka, sr., DE, Lancaster; Raishein Thomas, sr., DE, Racine Park; Blaze Todd, sr., RB, Elk Mound; Nate Valcarcel, sr., RB, Hales Corners Whitnall; Kyle Walljasper, sr., QB, Fond du Lac;
Blaise Watters, sr., WR/DB, Mineral Point; Mason Wiesner, jr., QB, Manawa; Ean Wilson, sr., RB, Medford; Logan Wilson, sr., DE, Kimberly; Cole Wisniewski, sr., DB, Sparta.