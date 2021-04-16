Jack Campion, Milton football team pick off Stoughton

And who was there to finish off the play and victory? Campion, of course.

“We just had to get low and wrap up,” Campion said. “Get those big guys down and work together as a team.”

Campion also used his speed to track down ball carriers all night and added a 49-yard punt return to flip field position in the fourth quarter.

Later, he sailed high for a fourth-quarter deep pass from O’Connor, hauled it in over the receiver, and returned it inside the 10-yard line.

“He is the eyes of our defense,” said senior defensive end Luke Hessenauer, who blocked a first-quarter punt to set up Milton’s opening touchdown. “He is the eyes of our defense. He’s our fail safe.

“If we don’t have him out there, he’s a major difference in the game. A huge factor. Plays three sports. Just a hard worker all the time.”

In the second quarter, Campion anticipated his first interception, backpedaling before jumping in front of the receiver, collecting it and finishing off the 85-yard pick-six. The play gave Milton a 14-0 lead and a ton of momentum behind an energized home crowd at the half.