'It's the high school team first': Lake Mills football's Michael Stenbroten embracing leadership role

Huber said Stenbroten, who put on about 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason and is now up to 205, can contribute at multiple positions.

Stenbroten still has plenty of speed after putting on that extra weight. In June, while running at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in La Crosse, Stenbroten helped Lake Mills’ 800-meter relay team break the school record in the event, finishing seventh overall in 1:32.84.

Stenbroten will use that speed to again play the slot receiver position in the L-Cats’ pass-heavy offense. On defense, Stenbroten is expected to move up from strong safety to play outside linebacker.

“We’re going to move him around a little bit,” Huber said. “Michael is kind of a jack-of-all-trades for us.”

And while Stenbroten’s role on the field is expected to increase, he knows the role he plays off the field is equally important. As part of a small senior class for Lake Mills, Stenbroten knows he must help fill the leadership void left by last year’s senior group.

So far it is a role that Stenbroten has been comfortable filling. He proved that during the first week of practice, when he chose to take some of the freshmen players to lunch during a midday break.