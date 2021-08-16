'It's the high school team first': Lake Mills football's Michael Stenbroten embracing leadership role

Earlier this summer, Lake Mills senior Michael Stenbroten faced a decision.
He had a planned visit with the University of St. Thomas football program. But his L-Cats’ summer football camp was moved up a week, in direct conflict with his recruiting trip.
An experienced senior such as Stenbroten certainly could have missed one day of camp to make the four-hour trip to St. Paul, Minnesota, but after talking it over with Lake Mills coach Tyler Huber, he knew it just wasn’t the right thing to do.
“Coach Huber and all those guys have really helped me put it in perspective that how you perform with your team, that’s going to impact, at the end, how the colleges evaluate you,” Stenbroten said of his decision to attend camp and reschedule his visit for a later date. “It’s the high school team first and college teams second.”
It’s because of leaders such as Stenbroten that the L-Cats appear to be in good shape, despite the exit of a talented senior class.
Among those losses is quarterback Adam Moen, who was named the state’s small schools offensive player of the year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association after throwing for 2,326 yards and 24 touchdowns, helping Lake Mills go 7-2.
The L-Cats will rely heavily on Stenbroten, who is drawing the attention of plenty of college programs, including the University of Wisconsin, where he had an unofficial visit in June.
Huber said Stenbroten, who put on about 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason and is now up to 205, can contribute at multiple positions.
Stenbroten still has plenty of speed after putting on that extra weight. In June, while running at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in La Crosse, Stenbroten helped Lake Mills’ 800-meter relay team break the school record in the event, finishing seventh overall in 1:32.84.
Stenbroten will use that speed to again play the slot receiver position in the L-Cats’ pass-heavy offense. On defense, Stenbroten is expected to move up from strong safety to play outside linebacker.
“We’re going to move him around a little bit,” Huber said. “Michael is kind of a jack-of-all-trades for us.”
And while Stenbroten’s role on the field is expected to increase, he knows the role he plays off the field is equally important. As part of a small senior class for Lake Mills, Stenbroten knows he must help fill the leadership void left by last year’s senior group.
So far it is a role that Stenbroten has been comfortable filling. He proved that during the first week of practice, when he chose to take some of the freshmen players to lunch during a midday break.
“They come to practice and they don’t know many of the plays. Other than a couple of them, they don’t have many people to talk to,” Stenbroten said of the freshmen. “You got to build a relationship with them in order to succeed on the field.”
Huber was impressed by the gesture.
“A lot of times in programs, the seniors usually don’t even know the freshmen,” Huber said. “So for him to do that, take the younger guys out, take them to lunch and get to know them and build relationships, I think was a pretty cool thing that he did.”
Stenbroten hopes he and his teammates will reap the rewards of their team-building and extra work once the season begins Friday at home against Mineral Point. The L-Cats will open the Capitol Conference season Sept. 3 at home against Columbus.
Stenbroten thinks Lake Mills could be the team to watch out for in a newly configured Capitol Conference that now includes Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot and Horicon/Hustisford.
“We haven’t won a Capitol Conference championship in the last 30-some years, so obviously we would like to bring that back again and make a run in the playoffs,” Stenbroten said. “A lot of people don’t see us killing it, but I definitely think we can go far this year.”