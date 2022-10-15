How WIAA playoff fates turned out for Madison-area football teams

The Waunakee football team never participated in the Division 1 field in its first 26 appearances in the state tournament.

The Warriors’ 27th trip to the postseason ended that run Saturday when they received a No. 1 seed in the Division 1 tournament for the first time in program history. Waunakee, which has won 29 consecutive games and is the top-ranked team in the Large Division of The Associated Press poll, will host eighth-seeded Sheboygan North (4-5) to open the WIAA playoffs next week.

There was speculation the reigning Division 2 state champions, which won the Badger Large Conference title outright following a 42-0 win over Beaver Dam on Friday, could wind up in Division 2 and be placed into the same region as league runner-up Sun Prairie East.

That wasn’t the case as the Cardinals, which finished as state runner-up to Franklin in last year’s Division 1 state championship game, dropped to Division 2 this fall following the school district’s split into two high schools.

Sun Prairie East (7-2) received the No. 2 seed in its pod and will host seventh-seeded Oregon (4-5) in an opening clash.

"It's another opportunity to go ahead and get another game," Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said. "The winner moves on. It's an exciting opportunity. It's exciting we'll be at home. We're excited for that. Hopefully, all that matters is we score one more point than they do and move onto the next round."

The Cardinals are one of five teams from the Badger Large and Small conferences in their Division 2 pod alongside DeForest, Sun Prairie West and Monona Grove. The Norskies (6-3) received the No. 3 seed and will put their six-game winning streak on the line against the sixth-seeded Wolves (5-4), which qualified for the postseason in their inaugural season.

The Silver Eagles (5-4) drew the No. 5 seed and will head to fourth-seeded Waukesha West (4-5).

While Waunakee missed out on its chance at a rematch with Sun Prairie East, the Warriors could meet a familiar foe in the second round. Middleton (6-3) received the No. 5 seed and will head to No. 4 Milwaukee Marshall co-op (6-3) with the winner likely taking on the Warriors the following week.

Middleton must go on the road while fellow Big Eight Conference foes Madison Memorial and Verona drew home games for the opening round of the playoffs. Despite losing to the Cardinals and finishing behind them in the league standings, the Spartans (7-2) received a No. 4 seed in their Division 1 pod and will host Milwaukee Pulaski co-op (7-2).

Verona (8-1) received a No. 2 seed having rattled off eight straight wins to end the season to capture an outright Big Eight Conference championship. The Wildcats will host No. 2 Milwaukee Marquette (5-4) in next week's opener.

In Division 3, surging Mt. Horeb/Barneveld received a No. 2 seed after clinching the outright Badger Small Conference title with a 39-21 win over Portage on Friday. The Vikings (8-1) will host No. 7 Stoughton (3-6) in a rematch from Week 8 in the playoff opener.

Mt. Horeb/Barneveld could be in store for another rematch in the second round. Sixth-seeded McFarland (6-3) earned its sixth straight win Friday and will head to No. 3 West Bend East (7-2) in the second round.

Lodi also received a No. 2 seed in Division 4. Despite suffering losses in two of the final weeks of the regular season, the Blue Devils' (7-2) early season work gave them a playoff-opening home game as they will host seventh-seeded Platteville (4-5).

Madison Edgewood is in the same Division 4 pod as the Blue Devils and will get an immediate rematch with Lakeside Lutheran. The two teams met Friday with the Warriors earning a 13-10 win over the Crusaders.

That result likely determined the host of their postseason clash since No. 4 Lakeside Lutheran (7-2) will host fifth-seeded Edgewood (6-3).

Potential high-profile matchups

Waunakee’s pursuit of a first Division 1 state title is a gauntlet with a number of dominant programs waiting in the wings. Should the Warriors get to a quarterfinal, they could face either second-seeded Neenah (8-1) or No. 3 Kimberly (8-1) ahead of a potential matchup with fellow top-seed Bay Port (9-0) in the state semifinals.

On the other half of the Division 1 bracket, Madison Memorial and Verona could play in the quarterfinal if the Spartans can get past a potential second-round matchup with top-seeded Arrowhead. The Spartans or Wildcats then could run into No. 1 Muskego or No. 2 Mukwonago, co-champions of the Classic Eight Conference, in the state semifinals.

In Division 2, top-seeded Kettle Moraine (6-3) likely awaits Sun Prairie East, DeForest, Sun Prairie West or Oregon in Level 3. The Lasers handed Mukwonago, the top-ranked team in the Large Division of the AP poll throughout most of the season, its only loss of the regular season 28-7 in Week 8 and have been battle-tested in the rugged Classic Eight all season.

Mt. Horeb/Barneveld looks to be on a collision course for a rematch with top-seeded Monroe in a state quarterfinal in Division 3. The Cheesemakers (9-0) handed the Vikings their only loss of the season with a 40-19 romp in Week 2.

In Division 4, three-time reigning state champion and top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial stands waiting in the wings for a number of area teams. Edgewood likely would run into Catholic Memorial with a win over the Warriors, while Lodi could face the two-time Division 4 state champions in Level 3.