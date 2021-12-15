How Waunakee's Jack Dotzler and Andrew Keller will go from teammates to college rivals

WAUNAKEE — Through the years, friends and teammates Andrew Keller and Jack Dotzler discussed winning a state football championship and then playing the sport in college.
Last month, Keller and Dotzler were key contributors as undefeated Waunakee earned the WIAA Division 2 state football championship.
Wednesday, on the first day of the NCAA Division I signing period for football, they sat side-by-side when making their college decisions official at a signing ceremony at Waunakee High School.
And that’s the way they always wanted it.
“That was the main point,” Keller said. “It was basically, 'Do it together. We’ve been together since fourth grade, so let’s finish this together.’’’
“We always talked about playing college football and playing on the big stage,” Dotzler said. “It’s just a dream we’ve both shared. It’s only fitting we do it together today.”
That made the moment special.
“It’s a dream come true, signing with Jack,” Keller said. “We’ve been close since fourth grade, or even before, so it really is a dream come true.”
But they had to laugh, because the teammates will become rivals: Dotzler, a 6-foot-7, 253-pound offensive lineman, will attend Iowa and 6-6, 215-pound tight end Keller committed to Iowa State.
“It’s an ongoing joke, but it’s all fun and games,” Keller said. “We love each other. We have each other’s (phone) numbers. We Snap(chat) almost every day, so we’ll stay in close touch (once in college).”
Dotzler said their decisions forced their friends to choose sides of which T-shirt to wear in support at the signing event.
“It’s all fun and games right now, but it will heat up once we get there,” Dotzler said. “I’m just really excited to play in that 'Cy-Hawk’ game against him. It will be really special for us.”
Dotzler dislocated his right ankle landing awkwardly during a basketball game last summer, sidelining him for much of the football regular season. He said he returned to competition during the Warriors’ last regular-season game and his playing time increased as the postseason progressed.
Dotzler, who’d like to study accounting and finance, said family ties led him to be a diehard Iowa fan his entire life. Numerous family members — including his father, Jeff, and mother, Katie — attended Iowa and his sister, Anne, is a student there now.
Keller, who plans to study exercise science, said the relationships he established with the coaches and players at Iowa State made it feel like home.
“The tight end usage is second to none,” Keller said. “So that was the main point for me choosing (Iowa State).”
Keller was a unanimous first-team all-conference pick as a tight end in the Badger Large Conference this past season. He was a first-team selection as a tight end/fullback on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State team and a first-team choice as a tight end/wide receiver on The Associated Press All-State team.
Keller had five receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Waunakee’s 33-21 victory over Mequon Homestead in the Division 2 state championship game.
“That was another dream that fortunately came true,” said Keller, who wound up with 51 receptions for 863 yards and eight touchdowns. “It’s been a special year for sure.”
Said Dotzler: “That (title) meant everything. That’s been my dream since fourth grade. It’s pretty emotional. Ever since eighth grade, our coaches told us this group of guys is going to be something special. We just kind of stayed in the fight, even with the adversity with COVID. We stuck together. It was tough, but it was worth it.”
Waunakee coach Pat Rice was thrilled to see Dotzler and Keller sign together.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Rice said. “We all are. They are great students, great workers, great weight-room kids, great leaders. And to have these guys out front representing us, it’s pretty neat. It’s a real pride point for our program.”
Elsewhere
DeForest senior Deven Magli, a safety and return specialist, switched his football commitment from North Dakota to accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin. He currently is sidelined during boys basketball season after injuring his leg during the football season.
• Middleton senior Cole Toennies, a receiver, defensive back and return specialist for the Cardinals, accepted a preferred walk-on offer to UW.
• Kaden Hooker, a linebacker for Waunakee, committed to UW-Parkside for wrestling.
