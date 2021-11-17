How Waunakee football's high-powered spread offense propelled another run to Camp Randall

In recent years, the Waunakee football team’s offense has evolved from smashmouth to spread.
The run has remained important but increasing tempo, getting playmakers in space and throwing the ball took on a new dimension.
That approach continued this season, and Waunakee’s potent offense — led by senior quarterback Quentin Keene, in combination with its typically aggressive defense and field-tilting special teams — has carried the Warriors to another WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
Waiting will be another traditional state power, Mequon Homestead. Waunakee (13-0) and Homestead (11-2) meet in the Division 2 title game at 1 p.m. Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I think they do a fantastic job of playing to their strengths and their personnel,” Homestead coach Drake Zortman said. “That quarterback is unbelievable, and the weapons they have catching the ball are plentiful. If you have that personnel maybe that’s why they have found so much success throwing the football, quite honestly.
“I do think they are more balanced than people might see at first blush. But that is a really, really talented offensive football team and I think they are playing to the strengths of their personnel, for sure. I think good programs are going to do that.”
Waunakee and Homestead certainly fit that description.
The Badger Large Conference champion Warriors will make their 11th state title game appearance and third in the past four seasons a state championship was held — defeating Brookfield Central 14-13 in 2017 and falling to Brookfield East 31-30 in 2019. Waunakee has won six state titles.
The Highlanders will make their eighth title game appearance and first since 2018 when, under then-coach Dave Keel, they won the Division 2 title for their sixth championship overall. Their first of three Division 2 titles came in 2012 — a 14-0 victory over Waunakee, which had a 48-game winning streak snapped after earning three consecutive Division 2 titles from 2009-11.
“I think we always try to adapt,” said Waunakee coach Pat Rice, 316-42 in 29 years. “We always assess at the end of every year what we can do better as a staff. I have a great staff, a bunch of guys that are committed. We work hard at trying to find ways to improve our program, literally turning over every stone, trying to look at things we can do — from player development, to coaching development, to offseason stuff to schematic stuff.
“We’ve never thought we’ve had all the answers. We’ve always tried to learn and move forward, and we’ve always tried to stay a little bit ahead of the curve, in terms of how we do it.
“I think people wonder about a magic bullet or something like that. There really isn’t one. We work hard. We love the game. Our staff loves it. Our kids love it. We don’t take a lot of shortcuts. We just try to get better every day and that’s really what we’ve been about.”
The Warriors switched from the Multiple Pro-I to the spread offense in 2017.
Keene, who’s completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,299 yards and 25 touchdowns, directs an offense that has featured running backs Michael Gnorski (1,099 yards rushing, 17 touchdowns) and Corey Marionneaux (453 yards rushing, nine touchdowns); tight end Andrew Keller (46 receptions, six touchdowns), an Iowa State commit; and receivers Peter James (44 receptions, 12 touchdowns) and Ben Farnsworth (27 receptions, five touchdowns).
“I think as the year has gone on, the offensive line has gotten better,” Rice said. “We got (Iowa commit Jack) Dotzler back (from injury). We got some kids back. So, that has helped protection-wise. (Keene’s) got some weapons around him. Keller is a really nice ballplayer we do a lot with. We have a lot of balance. I think there are some guys who can make plays.
“And Quentin himself is a very intelligent kid. He’s had a lot of experience. He played in that 2019 state championship game as a sophomore and he’s just grown. He’s continued to embrace the offense. He’s an additional coach on the field for us.
“You can’t ask a kid to do more than he’s done. He’s just been a great leader and he’s had a lot of reps and a lot of experience. The biggest thing he would say is that it’s not a one-man job. … It’s a team thing.”
Zortman said the Highlanders have hit their stride during the playoffs and described his team as “very, very resilient.”
Homestead’s stout defense will be tasked with slowing the Warriors’ attack.
“The pace of their offense is something we are going to make sure we prepare for,” Zortman said. “The skill kids are all over the place.”
Like Waunakee, Homestead’s staff, including defensive coordinator Matt Wolf, has continuity, permitting the Highlanders to prepare similarly each year and to know who they are, Zortman said.
“We do like to run the ball as we have in the past,” he said, knowing establishing the run with Joe Ollman (1,681 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns) will be important in controlling time of possession.
Rice and his staff have emphasized staying in the moment.
“I am really proud of the kids, the way they have stuck in there,” Rice said. “We’ve been in some really tight ballgames here in the playoffs, winning an overtime game (over River Falls), winning a game by a point (over Menomonie), and last week we hung in there against Hartford.
“Our kids have done a nice job playing through the ups and downs of a football game and just kind of grinding. … We’re very excited about the year. We are excited to be here.”
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Zack Bothun, sr., LB/RB, Milton
The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.