How Waunakee football's high-powered spread offense propelled another run to Camp Randall

The Badger Large Conference champion Warriors will make their 11th state title game appearance and third in the past four seasons a state championship was held — defeating Brookfield Central 14-13 in 2017 and falling to Brookfield East 31-30 in 2019. Waunakee has won six state titles.

The Highlanders will make their eighth title game appearance and first since 2018 when, under then-coach Dave Keel, they won the Division 2 title for their sixth championship overall. Their first of three Division 2 titles came in 2012 — a 14-0 victory over Waunakee, which had a 48-game winning streak snapped after earning three consecutive Division 2 titles from 2009-11.

“I think we always try to adapt,” said Waunakee coach Pat Rice, 316-42 in 29 years. “We always assess at the end of every year what we can do better as a staff. I have a great staff, a bunch of guys that are committed. We work hard at trying to find ways to improve our program, literally turning over every stone, trying to look at things we can do — from player development, to coaching development, to offseason stuff to schematic stuff.

“We’ve never thought we’ve had all the answers. We’ve always tried to learn and move forward, and we’ve always tried to stay a little bit ahead of the curve, in terms of how we do it.