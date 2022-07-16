How simple terms, familiar plays made learning a new playbook easy for WFCA All-Star offensive linemen

OSHKOSH — Continuity and consistency breeds success when it comes to offensive line play.

Connections cultivated over years of working together and an intimate knowledge of a team’s playbook are often the recipe for a potent, high-scoring attack.

That’s what makes the five-day window players get ahead of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games so precious. While that limited time may seem daunting, this year’s players will tell you it was a piece of cake to get ready for this year’s event at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

“This is some of the best of the best in Wisconsin,” Stoughton’s Gabe Rousseau, a Minnesota State commit, said. “I think all of us have a really high football IQ that made it really easy to understand things. And honestly, even though we fell short today, all of us were on the same page and I feel like we did a pretty solid job for only having a week.”

Added Waunakee’s Jackson Meadows: “We all just clicked right away. It was like we’d known each other our whole lives.”

Meadows, a Winona State \commit, and Rousseau were part of the unit up front for the South team in the Large School game, led by Whitefish Bay coach Jake Wolter. However, it was Franklin’s Mike Beck that helmed the team’s offensive line, and helped implement the Sabers’ offensive scheme.

Franklin’s Evan Scott and Ian Johnson also were part of the line up front, helping make things easier, according to Meadows. It also helped that Beck and the rest of the staff made sure to keep things as easy as possible with all of the players having been out of pads for at least seven months.

“We really wanted to simplify things and give them easy things to remember. One word meant one thing to us up front, they just needed to know if it was a color, a number or what it was,” Beck said.

“It was more just getting them to understand the whole philosophy of what we were trying to do, and keeping it simple because it really is simple when you break it down that way for them.”

Rousseau certainly agreed, even though that prep didn’t yield a victory with the North team winning the Large Schools contest 21-20.

“All it is was you hear a word and you know the play is going. It doesn’t matter where the hole is going, it was very simple to understand and that made it very easy for us,” he added.

Members of the Small Schools team had a similarly easy time adapting to their new offensive arrangement. Like their Large Schools counterparts, Fall River/Rio’s Gavin Wodill echoed Rousseau’s sentiments regarding his teammates’ high football IQ.

“Everybody has played the game for so long, so when you see a playbook it’s easy to really read it,” he said. “Everybody knows what they’re doing and we were picking u plays pretty fast and putting them down.”

Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp, a UW-Platteville wrestling commit, said Small School offensive coach Derek Updike, of Arcadia, told the group he was going to “teach you a scheme,” rather than to re-teach the game of football.

And like Rousseau, it was helpful the Blue Devils ran some similar plays.

“It sounded a little confusing at first, but it was as simple as that,” he said.

Ripp, whose team fell to the North side 25-7, noted the biggest key was the players’ ability to work together and communicate. For some that was easier having been high school teammates such as Meadows and South quarterback Quentin Keene.

The former Warrior gunslinger and UW-Oshkosh football commit said he felt more at ease when Meadows was manning left or right tackle during his possessions on the field.

“I was like ‘If we go to the other side, I know he’s going to be solid over there so I can kind of not worry,’ and the clock in my head was a little slower,” he said.

Whether they were brand new plays or ones that scratched an old itch, Beck said the players went head first into everything. Even if they hadn’t tried to pass block before coming from an exclusively run-only offense, no one was afraid of trying something new “because at the next level a lot of these guys are going to have to change what they’re doing.”

That’s exactly how Meadows viewed the experience ahead of the next four years at Winona State. He switched between left and right tackle throughout the week.

“It’s kind of nice because you get to learn everyone’s position,” he said. “It really gives you a better understanding of everything that’s going on around you.”

While Rousseau is eager to face off against Meadows the next four years with the Mavericks and Warriors being rivals in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, he also is confident the bonds shared between the two will last a long time, even if it was just for six days.

“We really meshed well together and I think we’re going to be close friends for a really long time,” he said.