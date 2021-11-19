How Quentin Keene, Andrew Keller led Waunakee football to seventh WIAA championship

Still, the Highlanders had time to respond and worked their way down to the edge of the Warriors’ red zone, but the Waunakee defense locked in from there. After Connor Carroll dropped Balistrieri for a 7-yard sack to set up fourth-and-17, the Warriors knocked down the ensuing pass to set up the clinching kneel downs.

“This group was knocked down in the early season a couple games, but we stayed in, fought and found ways to win. River Falls we beat in overtime, Menomonie we beat at the end, Hartford we came from behind and today was a battle. So just how resilient they are and how they can play the next snap,” Rice said.

“It’s a group that’s wanted to be great and a group that’s been committed to being great for a long time, so for them and us to achieve it really speaks volumes about the character of these guys. I love this group and the way they bounced back.”

The Warriors definitely did need to rebound after a rough start.

Keene was intercepted to end each of the team’s first two drives, including by Jack Crowley on a deep pass intended for Ben Farnsworth at the Homestead 33, as Waunakee had four first-half turnovers. After the second interception, the message for Keene was simple.