Ben Hanson was adamant.

Even while down on the field, he was determined that the final play of the first half last September in New Glarus would not be his final play in football.

Madison Edgewood senior Hanson, in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Crusaders’ football team, sprinted out to the right to pass on a fourth-and-goal play Sept. 9.

After scrambling and reversing his field to keep the play alive, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Hanson was hit and pulled down during the tackle.

His leg was landed on awkwardly, his right ankle trapped underneath.

“My ankle got mangled,” Hanson said. “The ankle bent the wrong way.”

The initial sensation, he said, was like two cement objects rubbing together. Oddly, he didn’t feel pain in the moment. That would come after surgery the next week, he said.

But on the field he knew his right ankle was broken.

And Hanson’s season — which had begun with such promise and impressive statistics that included throwing for five touchdowns and running for another score in a 47-13 victory over Prairie du Chien — was finished halfway through the Crusaders’ fourth game against New Glarus/Monticello.

“I thought, `Do I want my last game in football to be in New Glarus? No way. I will do what I can to keep playing,’ ’’ Hanson said.

Film footage

Hanson, after seeing limited playing time as a reserve in previous seasons, wanted to play football in college, but had been told his game film senior year would be critical to recruiters.

Hanson, however, only had 3 1/2 games of film from senior year to show prior to getting injured.

Hanson worked diligently on his physical therapy and rehabilitation from the injury and kept plugging away, seeking college interest, until Crusaders football coach Jesse Norris learned about an opportunity through a coach he knew, Morehead State University defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andrew Strobel.

That led to Hanson committing in March as a quarterback to Morehead State in Kentucky — an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program that plays in the Pioneer Football League, non-scholarship conference.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity,” Hanson said.

Who you know is key

The opportunity affirmed to him that “God has a plan,” Hanson said.

Only in this case the plan for Hanson’s life, he said, featured a backstory with Norris living in Strobel’s attic during a previous job when they worked together at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri — Strobel as defensive coordinator and Norris as wide receivers coach and special teams coach, Norris said.

“At that time, I was making about $20,000 a year, I believe,” Norris said. “Strobel was married and had a little one on the way and was looking to move to nearby Quincy, Illinois. They found a place and since I was single and currently living in an apartment in one of the frat houses on campus, they invited me to live in the finished portion of the attic of the house in order for both of us to cut costs and also carpool to the school.

“This would have been 2013. I met my wife that year and when the Strobels moved out in 2014, (we) stayed in that house after we got married (summer 2014).”

Strobel later moved to another job, but Norris has stayed in touch. That led Norris to say it’s “a great testament to maintaining and cultivating great relationships, because you never know what they may lead to.”

Norris, after contacting Strobel for potential leads, found out Morehead State was looking for a quarterback. Norris recommended Hanson.

“Ben’s a guy that any coach and offensive coordinator dreams of,” Norris said. “He’s able to run the offense on the field as well as I could. He made checks to put the other players in the best position. He put his time in. He sat behind the starting quarterback (Joe Hartlieb) for two years and learned and got a good base of knowledge.”

Strong statistics

Hanson was 25 of 38 with 276 yards and five touchdown passes and also ran for a touchdown against Prairie du Chien.

“When a quarterback is responsible for six touchdowns, that’s a big-time situation,” Norris said. “That was a day he was on a roll. He was clicking.”

Hanson wound up completing 62 of 108 passes (57.4%) for 799 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, as the Crusaders won their first four games, with the team going 6-4 on the season.

“It was kind of tough,” Hanson said about the injury curtailing his season. “I never got my full shot to play and do what I could do until my senior year. The whole team was playing well. I attribute our success to our offseason. I made sure to help as much as I could in the summer with running routes and lifting. Everything was clicking for everyone for that success early on.”

Norris said Hanson also demonstrated strong leadership when playing and also while recovering from the injury, instilling confidence in teammates.

“He was calm, cool, collected and confident in what he would do,” Norris said. “Guys would rally around him.”

Hanson said he thought he gave an indication about his quarterbacking potential.

“I do believe I got to show a glimpse of what I could be,” he said. “Obviously, three games is a short time. I was really hoping to play against (eventual WIAA Division 4 state champion) Columbus (later in the season). … Sadly, I never got to play them. I still have no idea what the ceiling can be."

Quarterbacking qualities

During the fall, Hanson took part in photo and interview sessions when college football recruiting analyst Tom Lemming stopped at Edgewood on a now annual visit between Lemming and top high school talent from the Midwest, Norris said.

Norris said Hanson had what college recruiters were seeking: He was intelligent and analytical; he was tall, had a good arm and ran well; and he understood defensive structures and had good placement on his passes.

But he was coming back from an injury.

“Only three-and-a-half games on film is tough, especially in today’s recruiting world,” said Norris, adding that the transfer portal has caused college coaches to be more interested in those transfers than high school players who aren’t in the elite group.

Positive attitude

Hanson said he was in a cast for seven or eight weeks, then had physical therapy. He was out of athletic action until late January.

“He was extremely dedicated to get back as soon as possible,” Norris said.

At home, Mike Hanson, Ben’s father, was impressed with his son’s attitude through it all.

“What got us through (the injury) was Ben,” Mike Hanson said. “We never saw him get down, except the night of the injury. He knew his body was healing.”

And Mike Hanson remained positive about his son's abilities.

“Selfishly as a dad, you believe in your child,” he said. “I thought he had it in him. … I knew what he could do.”

Ben Hanson came back and was part of the Crusaders’ basketball team, although he didn’t play much after returning, and said he is playing lacrosse this spring.

This summer, Hanson, who hopes to study business or business management, will make the trek to Morehead State, which runs a similar style offense to Edgewood’s.

Mike Hanson said he is ecstatic that his son, who grew up attending University of Wisconsin football games, has this chance.

He is thankful Morehead State is giving Ben an opportunity.

“I am over the moon for Ben because he loves to play football, because his career is not over and because he’s going to a Division I football program that wants him,” Mike Hanson said.

