How Drew Chorlton's first career field goals lifted Verona football past Middleton

VERONA — The Middleton and Verona football teams have similar and preferred formulas on offense.

Run the ball. Mix in timely passes. Run the ball some more.

The Cardinals and Wildcats didn’t veer too much from that strategy in their Big Eight Conference matchup that became a defensive struggle Friday night.

It turned out that special-teams plays decided the outcome.

Verona pulled out a 13-7 victory when senior kicker Drew Chorlton — a former soccer player — kicked a 37-yard field goal with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter, then kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2:12 to play.

"It was really nerve-racking," Chorlton said. "Once I got onto the field, I took a big, deep breath and then just focused on the ball and my snapper and holder, and put it through the two posts."

Kaden Kittleson Verona quarterback Kaden Kittleson drops back to pass in the first quarter Friday night.

After his second field goal, Middleton moved to the Verona 37 in the last minute.

But Middleton’s bid ended in the final seconds with an interception by Verona sophomore defensive back Tre Poteat, who is the son of University of Wisconsin football assistant Hank Poteat.

In taking a 10-7 lead, key plays on the series for Verona (3-1 overall, 2-0 Big Eight) included a late-hit penalty against Middleton (1-3, 1-1) and Wildcats quarterback Kaden Kittleson’s 14-yard scramble.

Chorlton said he played soccer for 13 years, including in the Verona program in his first two years. He didn't play as a junior. This is his first football season.

"I came out this year because I thought I could help the (football) team and they needed a kicker," he said. "I just had a really strong soccer base kicking the ball. I had a leg, so some of my friends told me to come out and give kicking a try. And it worked out."

Said Verona first-year coach Andrew Riley: "Those were his first two (field goals). He's a former soccer kid who had a leg injury so he didn't go out to play soccer anymore. He came up to me in the offseason and said, `Hey, I'd love to be a part of the team.' ... And he wins us the game, basically, with those two field goals."

Brandon Zier’s tackle stopped Middleton's Garrett Ballweg short of a first down at the Cardinals’ 30-yard line on a fake punt attempt with 4:22 to play.

The Cardinals tied the game 7-7 on junior quarterback Gabe Passini’s 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Owen Cooney with 5:55 left in the third quarter. That capped a 66-yard scoring drive, which included six runs and a 24-yard pass from Passini to Dayton Devine.

On the next series, Verona drove to the Middleton 27-yard line, before the Cardinals denied Wildcats running back Trey Engram on a fourth-and-1 run.

In the first half, the Wildcats took advantage of a special-teams play and a short field to score the game’s first touchdown.

Verona's Drake Badger blocked a Middleton punt (after the punt snap was dropped) and the Wildcats were in business at the Cardinals’ 6-yard line after the recovery credited to Verona's Senuja Jayawickrama with 7:50 left in the second quarter.

"That was a big block by Drake," Riley said.

Trey Engram Verona's Trey Engram runs for a touchdown against Middleton on Friday.

On second-and-goal, Engram — the son of UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram — bounced off first contact and swept the left side for a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 7:09 remaining before halftime.

"I will take those any day of the week," Riley said about the 6-yard scoring drive.

Middleton missed cashing in during the first half, stymied by several penalties and dropped passes.

Trey Suttle Middleton's Trey Suttle eludes Verona defenders in the first quarter.

Middleton had controlled possession with its running game, led by running backs Bryce Falk and Trey Suttle, in the first half. The Cardinals’ attack included using a power-I formation and a full-house backfield, which, at times, featured linebacker Gus Wenning as a blocking back.

After Gavin Farrell’s 49-yard punt pinned Middleton at its 1-yard line with 8:34 left in the first quarter, the Cardinals methodically moved downfield, primarily with its ground game, led by Falk.

The Cardinals advanced to the Wildcats’ 20 on the drive. But a holding penalty pushed them back to the 31.

On third-and-20 from the Verona 30, Passini completed a swing pass to Suttle but Wildcats linebacker Alec Fernandez brought down Suttle for a 2-yard loss. That halted Middleton’s drive at the Verona 32 late in the first quarter.

Despite a holding penalty and false-start infraction, Middleton moved to the Verona 38 late in the second quarter. But the Cardinals then had three incompletions, the last a drop 2:50 prior to halftime.

Meanwhile, Middleton’s defense, sparked by linebackers Sam Pilof and Jack Madigan, bottled up Verona’s offense in the first half.

A week ago, Falk had 130 of his team’s 215 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over Madison La Follette. Engram had two touchdowns and gained 150 of the Wildcats’ 267 yards rushing in a 53-6 victory over Madison East.

Falk wound up with 117 yards rushing on 19 carries for Middleton on Friday. Engram finished with 82 yards on 26 attempts and the one touchdown. Farrell caught four passes for 31 yards as Verona won its third consecutive game.

"We've been talking about trying to get a winning streak going, and now we've got one going," Riley said. "It's a big deal to beat those guys. Those guys are great coaches over there — head coach Jason (Pertzborn), Brad (Rodeberg) — (The Cardinals) are great every year."