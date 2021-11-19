How Ben Farnsworth's WIAA football championship record kick return flipped the script after Waunakee's turnover-filled start

After Farnsworth’s lost fumble on the punt return with 7:07 left in the second quarter, Homestead (11-3) drove 31 yards in nine plays for the tying touchdown. Junior quarterback Sal Balistrieri scored on a 1-yard sneak, drawing the Highlanders even at 7-7 with 2:12 left in the second.

But then Farnsworth’s kick return gave the Warriors the lead for good.

“It was a great response by Ben,” Waunakee senior running back Michael Gnorski said. “Having the fumbled punt. We just told him, ‘Play the next play.’ And that’s the big deal. He made a (heck of a) play, a big-time play at a big-time moment. That’s what we have been training to do — make plays like that. It was definitely a game-changer and definitely one we will talk about for a while.”

Waunakee coach Pat Rice added: “A lot of kids would have hung their head. He didn’t. He stood in there.”

On the next series, Waunakee senior defensive back Caden McCurdy intercepted a Balistrieri pass. The Warriors drove 55 yards in four plays; Gnorski’s 19-yard touchdown run gave Waunakee a 20-7 lead with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

Gnorski also scored on a 24-yard touchdown run that gave Waunakee a 27-14 lead with 2:37 left in the third quarter.