How Ben Farnsworth's WIAA football championship record kick return flipped the script after Waunakee's turnover-filled start

Waunakee senior Ben Farnsworth wanted an opportunity to make amends.
When that chance came, the 6-foot, 170-pound Farnsworth delivered a game-turning play in Waunakee’s 33-21 victory over Mequon Homestead in the WIAA Division 2 state championship football game Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.
After losing a fumble on a punt return which led to Homestead’s first touchdown, Farnsworth returned the ensuing kickoff a state-record 97 yards for a touchdown. That gave Waunakee (14-0) a 14-7 lead with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the second quarter.
Its another gold ball going back to the Kee. FINAL: @WHSWarriorsFB 33, Homestead 21 #wiaafb #wisfb pic.twitter.com/POqdoOsFyL— Sean Davis (@SDavis_PDR) November 19, 2021
“All the coaches were telling me ‘to hang in there, next snap,’” said Farnsworth, an honorable mention choice as a receiver on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State team. “We are always talking about ‘next play mentality.’ I just went out there with a clean slate. I followed the blockers and took it to the house.”
It was the longest kick return in any division in a state title game, according to WIAA records. The previous long kick return was 94 yards by Gilman’s J.C. Doro in Division 7 in 2005 and the previous long kick return in Division 2 was 92 yards by Menomonie’s Mike Morrow in 1993.
“It’s a long dream come true,” Farnsworth said after Waunakee earned its seventh state championship. “Unreal. Ever since fourth grade we’ve been dreaming of this. Even younger — flag football. It’s amazing.”
After Farnsworth’s lost fumble on the punt return with 7:07 left in the second quarter, Homestead (11-3) drove 31 yards in nine plays for the tying touchdown. Junior quarterback Sal Balistrieri scored on a 1-yard sneak, drawing the Highlanders even at 7-7 with 2:12 left in the second.
But then Farnsworth’s kick return gave the Warriors the lead for good.
“It was a great response by Ben,” Waunakee senior running back Michael Gnorski said. “Having the fumbled punt. We just told him, ‘Play the next play.’ And that’s the big deal. He made a (heck of a) play, a big-time play at a big-time moment. That’s what we have been training to do — make plays like that. It was definitely a game-changer and definitely one we will talk about for a while.”
Waunakee coach Pat Rice added: “A lot of kids would have hung their head. He didn’t. He stood in there.”
On the next series, Waunakee senior defensive back Caden McCurdy intercepted a Balistrieri pass. The Warriors drove 55 yards in four plays; Gnorski’s 19-yard touchdown run gave Waunakee a 20-7 lead with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
Gnorski also scored on a 24-yard touchdown run that gave Waunakee a 27-14 lead with 2:37 left in the third quarter.
“All of us, we are best friends,” said Gnorski, who rushed for 79 yards on 13 carries. “We hang out all the time together. We talk about this moment every single day and what it would mean for us to do it. And to actually go out and do it is something we are never going to forget.”
“This one feels awesome, because of the kind of path we had to take to get here, with (defeating) River Falls in overtime, Menomonie was a last-second win, Hartford was a come-from-behind win,” Rice said about the championship in Waunakee’s 11th state title game appearance. “That was back-to-back-to-back. It feels special. We’ve been able to withstand a pretty daunting road to get here. I think it speaks a lot of about our kids’ resiliency.”
While Waunakee had four first-half turnovers, the Warriors’ defense came up with two interceptions (by senior defensive back Drew Mais and McCurdy) in the first half.
Mais wound up with a team-high 10 total tackles, while junior linebacker Tommy Raemisch and junior defensive tackle Cole Meyers each had nine.
The Warriors limited the run-oriented Highlanders’ offense to 88 yards rushing on 29 attempts and 37 yards passing in the first half.
“I would credit Waunakee,” Homestead coach Drake Zortman said. “We had too many uncharacteristic mistakes today. … Nobody really had us being in this game to start this year in August. I’m very, very happy with the resiliency of the kids and again today chasing two scores, to cut it to one score two different times, this group really has been resilient, especially the last five, six weeks. I’m very proud of them.”
After halftime, Homestead had better success moving the ball and finished with 237 yards rushing and 111 passing.
But Waunakee’s defense came up with an important stop when it thwarted Homestead’s time-consuming first drive in the third quarter.
On fourth-and-2 from the Waunakee 8-yard line, Balistrieri was stopped for no gain by senior defensive end Connor Carroll and junior defensive tackle Cayden Ellis with 5:39 left in the third quarter.
Homestead later cut its deficit to 20-14 on a three-play, 48-yard scoring drive, but Waunakee answered with Gnorski’s third-quarter touchdown run.
Rice savored the moment and also was looking forward to the future when asked how long he’d like to coach.
“I’m energized for sure,” said Rice, now 317-42 in his 29th year. “It’s a blast. These guys are unbelievable to work with. The resolve we had … I’m so proud of this team. It’s pretty awesome.”
Balistrieri's pass into Triple coverage is batted down and Waunakee will kneel out the clock for another state title #wiaafb #wisfb pic.twitter.com/iTW0XmpdjI— Sean Davis (@SDavis_PDR) November 19, 2021