How Art Bonomie is making mental health a key pillar in rebuilding Madison West football

MADISON — Two-a-days are the glorified gridiron tradition of practicing morning and night to hone the body and sharpen the mind for the upcoming season.
Early mornings. Jerseys soaked in sweat. The pains of getting into football shape.
First-year Madison West football coach Art Bonomie aimed to get a little more out of training camp than usual.
He asked his players to meet in a school classroom during one such practice early in camp. The players didn’t know why, but many assumed it was to watch game film or rehearse X's and O's.
They didn’t expect their coaches to introduce them to Madison West’s school counselors.
Bonomie wasn’t detailing his wing-heavy, downhill rushing attack, diagramming 21 and 22 personnel packages or discussing coverage responsibilities of the Regents' Cover 4 defense.
The man who earned the seal of approval from the Madison West administration and took over as interim head coach after the controversial dismissal of former coach Brad Murphy wanted to talk to his team about mental health.
Bonomie made clear that he, his assistants and the professionals invited to address the team were available if players needed to talk.
“I'm a human being, too, and I'm trying to figure this out,” Bonomie said. “There are times where I show up to practice and, man, I've had a long day. Part of the mental health process has to be teaching kids, and I want to be very clear that you have to teach kids how to be vulnerable.”
After 18 months of living through the COVID-19 pandemic — and 600 days without football for the Regents players and coaches — there might be a subject or two worth discussing.
“We're all coming out of a year-and-a-half where we've been sitting in front of computer terminals,” Bonomie said. “Most of us have gained weight. We haven't been physically active. We haven't had a lot of interaction with other human beings. Those are things that you should be able to talk about.”
Increasing academic standards, developing leaders, eliminating barriers to participation (i.e. translating team information in multiple languages) and prioritizing mental health are the pillars upon which Bonomie places the vision of his program — a vision he believes can raise Madison West to the heights of rival Big 8 conference powers.
The team agreed internally to increase eligibility standards from minimum passing grades to C's and participate in after-school study groups. Players and coaches selected two players from each class to form a leadership council. Cleats were given out to every player. Counselors and players made face-to-face connections.
Assistant coach and former Regents player Trevor Sellers was stunned that day in camp when four players immediately approached and said they needed to talk.
“They had things in their life that they wanted to talk about,” Sellers said. “When that happened it was really eye opening for me. Like, wow, this is really a complete culture shift that I hadn't seen before.
“I don't know if I've ever had the opportunity to work with somebody like (Bonomie). He's definitely a refreshing change.”
Senior captain and leadership council member Marcus Gordon admitted uncertainty and confusion existed within the team because of the changes to the program.
Respect for new ideas had to be earned.
“Once we got to know (coach Bonomie), our opinions changed a lot,” Gordon said. “Art is a really good guy, and the things he's saying are true. He's really trying to turn this program around, and you can really tell with his attitude because he comes in every day with the same mindset of changing the West program.
“He knows the situation we're going through — not having a season last year, not a lot of players — so he expects us all to come together as a team. He's a motivator. He wants to motivate you for sure.”
Bonomie recognizes the on-field results don’t hold many silver linings. The Regents sit at 0-4 and just lost two games from their schedule because of Covid-19 protocols as the specter of the virus continues to hover.
Bonomie believes the wins will come. He hopes one or more are yet to be claimed this season. He knows it would mean the world to the kids, especially the seniors, to earn that first W.
But more importantly, he believes the foundation he’s building right now will yield impactful results far beyond the number of victories the Regents attain in 2021.
Wins mark temporary success and only deliver satisfaction on a week-by-week basis, Bonomie says. Embracing the day-to-day grind ensures constant effort and perpetual purpose.
“My varsity team keeps asking themselves, ‘How good of a team are we?’” Bonomie said. “We're going to wait 10-15 years to see what kind of men, what kind of uncles, what kind of husbands they become.”
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).