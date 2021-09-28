How Art Bonomie is making mental health a key pillar in rebuilding Madison West football

“I don't know if I've ever had the opportunity to work with somebody like (Bonomie). He's definitely a refreshing change.”

Senior captain and leadership council member Marcus Gordon admitted uncertainty and confusion existed within the team because of the changes to the program.

Respect for new ideas had to be earned.

“Once we got to know (coach Bonomie), our opinions changed a lot,” Gordon said. “Art is a really good guy, and the things he's saying are true. He's really trying to turn this program around, and you can really tell with his attitude because he comes in every day with the same mindset of changing the West program.

“He knows the situation we're going through — not having a season last year, not a lot of players — so he expects us all to come together as a team. He's a motivator. He wants to motivate you for sure.”

Bonomie recognizes the on-field results don’t hold many silver linings. The Regents sit at 0-4 and just lost two games from their schedule because of Covid-19 protocols as the specter of the virus continues to hover.