How Art Bonomie is making mental health a key pillar in rebuilding Madison West football
While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

MADISON — Two-a-days are the glorified gridiron tradition of practicing morning and night to hone the body and sharpen the mind for the upcoming season.

Early mornings. Jerseys soaked in sweat. The pains of getting into football shape.

First-year Madison West football coach Art Bonomie aimed to get a little more out of training camp than usual.

He asked his players to meet in a school classroom during one such practice early in camp. The players didn’t know why, but many assumed it was to watch game film or rehearse X's and O's.

They didn’t expect their coaches to introduce them to Madison West’s school counselors.

Bonomie wasn’t detailing his wing-heavy, downhill rushing attack, diagramming 21 and 22 personnel packages or discussing coverage responsibilities of the Regents' Cover 4 defense.

The man who earned the seal of approval from the Madison West administration and took over as interim head coach after the controversial dismissal of former coach Brad Murphy wanted to talk to his team about mental health.

Bonomie made clear that he, his assistants and the professionals invited to address the team were available if players needed to talk.

“I'm a human being, too, and I'm trying to figure this out,” Bonomie said. “There are times where I show up to practice and, man, I've had a long day. Part of the mental health process has to be teaching kids, and I want to be very clear that you have to teach kids how to be vulnerable.”

After 18 months of living through the COVID-19 pandemic — and 600 days without football for the Regents players and coaches — there might be a subject or two worth discussing.

“We're all coming out of a year-and-a-half where we've been sitting in front of computer terminals,” Bonomie said. “Most of us have gained weight. We haven't been physically active. We haven't had a lot of interaction with other human beings. Those are things that you should be able to talk about.”

Increasing academic standards, developing leaders, eliminating barriers to participation (i.e. translating team information in multiple languages) and prioritizing mental health are the pillars upon which Bonomie places the vision of his program — a vision he believes can raise Madison West to the heights of rival Big 8 conference powers.

The team agreed internally to increase eligibility standards from minimum passing grades to C's and participate in after-school study groups. Players and coaches selected two players from each class to form a leadership council. Cleats were given out to every player. Counselors and players made face-to-face connections.

Assistant coach and former Regents player Trevor Sellers was stunned that day in camp when four players immediately approached and said they needed to talk.

“They had things in their life that they wanted to talk about,” Sellers said. “When that happened it was really eye opening for me. Like, wow, this is really a complete culture shift that I hadn't seen before.

“I don't know if I've ever had the opportunity to work with somebody like (Bonomie). He's definitely a refreshing change.”

Senior captain and leadership council member Marcus Gordon admitted uncertainty and confusion existed within the team because of the changes to the program.

Respect for new ideas had to be earned.

“Once we got to know (coach Bonomie), our opinions changed a lot,” Gordon said. “Art is a really good guy, and the things he's saying are true. He's really trying to turn this program around, and you can really tell with his attitude because he comes in every day with the same mindset of changing the West program.

“He knows the situation we're going through — not having a season last year, not a lot of players — so he expects us all to come together as a team. He's a motivator. He wants to motivate you for sure.”

Bonomie recognizes the on-field results don’t hold many silver linings. The Regents sit at 0-4 and just lost two games from their schedule because of Covid-19 protocols as the specter of the virus continues to hover.

Bonomie believes the wins will come. He hopes one or more are yet to be claimed this season. He knows it would mean the world to the kids, especially the seniors, to earn that first W.

But more importantly, he believes the foundation he’s building right now will yield impactful results far beyond the number of victories the Regents attain in 2021.

Wins mark temporary success and only deliver satisfaction on a week-by-week basis, Bonomie says. Embracing the day-to-day grind ensures constant effort and perpetual purpose.

“My varsity team keeps asking themselves, ‘How good of a team are we?’” Bonomie said. “We're going to wait 10-15 years to see what kind of men, what kind of uncles, what kind of husbands they become.”

