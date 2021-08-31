 Skip to main content
How area teams fared in this week's AP state high school football poll
2021-08-27-DeForest_Stougton_05-08272021210751

DeForest's Max Weisbrod makes a 1st quarter reception between Stoughton's Peyton Smith and Stoughton's Tyler Conklin. Deforest High School hosted Stoughton High School in Badger Conference football Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.

 Steve Apps

Sun Prairie remained third among large-sized schools in The Associated Press high school football state rankings, released Tuesday.

Sun Prairie (2-0), coming off a 49-21 non-conference victory over Wisconsin Rapids last Thursday, received one of the first-place votes from the statewide panel of sports writers.

Waunakee moved up one spot to fifth and DeForest climbed three spots to sixth in the Large Division.

Baraboo and Mount Horeb/Barneveld also received votes.

Franklin remained top-ranked, followed by Muskego.

In the Medium Division, Lodi was No. 5, moving up from eighth last week.

Madison Edgewood and Monroe received votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial stayed No. 1.

In the Small Division, Marshall moved into the No. 9 spot.

Eau Claire Regis remained top-ranked.

In the region, Cuba City, Darlington, Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) and Johnson Creek also received votes.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Franklin (7) 2-0 96 1

2. Muskego (2) 2-0 88 2

3. Sun Prairie (1) 2-0 81 3

4. Kimberly - 2-0 70 5

5. Waunakee - 2-0 42 6

6. DeForest - 2-0 30 9

7. Mukwonago - 2-0 28 NR

8. Hartland Arrowhead - 1-1 21 4

(tie) Mequon Homestead - 2-0 21 NR

10. Appleton North - 1-1 18 10

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 13. Menomonie 8. Kaukauna 6. Union Grove 6. Wausau West 6. Neenah 4. Bay Port 4. Baraboo 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 2. Chippewa Falls 1. Racine Horlick 1. Mount Horeb-Barneveld 1. Stevens Point 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8) 2-0 96 1

2. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran - 2-0 83 T2

3. Ellsworth (2) 2-0 74 T2

4. Amherst - 2-0 68 4

5. Lodi - 2-0 46 8

6. Stratford - 2-0 44 10

7. Maple Northwestern - 2-0 41 6

8. Stanley-Boyd - 2-0 31 9

9. Freedom - 2-0 17 NR

(tie) Luxemburg-Casco - 2-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 11. Madison Edgewood 8. Grafton 4. Monroe 4. Berlin 1. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

School Record Points Last Week

1. Eau Claire Regis (9) 2-0 98 1

2. Cumberland - 2-0 84 3

3. Colby (1) 2-0 68 7

4. Edgar - 1-1 59 2

5. Bangor - 1-0 58 4

6. Cedar Grove-Belgium - 2-0 46 10

7. Abbotsford - 2-0 24 NR

8. Reedsville - 2-0 22 NR

9. Marshall - 2-0 17 NR

10. St. Mary's Springs - 1-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Cuba City 12. Nekoosa 11. Highland 9. Hurley 7. Darlington 6. Durand 6. Racine Lutheran 4. Shiocton 2. Black Hawk-Warren (Ill.)  2. Johnson Creek 2. Stevens Point Pacelli 2. Cashton 1. Boyceville 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch now: Phil Hands draws fans returning to Camp Randall

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

