How area teams fared in season's first Associated Press high school football poll

Sun Prairie was ranked third, Waunakee sixth and DeForest ninth among Large Division schools in the first Associated Press Wisconsin high school football poll, which was released Tuesday.
Sun Prairie defeated host Hudson 48-7, Waunakee topped Madison Memorial 35-6 and DeForest blanked host Madison East 42-0 in season openers last week.
Verona and Baraboo were among teams also receiving votes.
Franklin earned the No. 1 spot, followed by second-ranked Muskego in the Large Division poll.
In the Medium Schools Division, Monroe and Lodi were tied for seventh.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial was top-ranked.
Among teams in the area or region, Lake Mills, Madison Edgewood, Marshall and Jefferson also received votes.
Eau Claire Regis was No. 1 in the Small Schools Division.
In the region, Darlington was fifth-ranked and Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) was eighth-ranked.
Also, Fennimore, Cuba City, Johnson Creek and Randolph received votes.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Franklin (4) 1-0 70 -
2. Muskego (4) 1-0 69 -
3. Sun Prairie 1-0 38 -
4. Hartland Arrowhead 1-0 35 -
5. Kimberly 1-0 33 -
6. Waunakee 1-0 28 -
7. Fond du Lac 1-0 25 -
(tie) Whitefish Bay 1-0 25 -
9. DeForest 1-0 18 -
10. Appleton North 0-1 17 -
Others receiving votes: Mukwonago 16. Wauwatosa West 13. Schofield D.C. Everest 10. Hartford 7. Menomonie 6. Wausau West 5. Mequon Homestead 5. Bay Port 4. Kaukauna 4. Brookfield Central 3. Verona 3. Brookfield East 2. Baraboo 2. Oak Creek 1. Appleton East 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3) 1-0 60 -
2. Ellsworth (2) 1-0 49 -
(tie) Lake Country Lutheran (2) 1-0 49 -
4. Amherst 1-0 28 -
5. Grafton 1-0 26 -
6. Maple Northwestern 1-0 25 -
7. Monroe 1-0 22 -
(tie) Lodi 1-0 22 -
9. Stanley-Boyd 1-0 17 -
10. Stratford 1-0 13 -
Others receiving votes: Rice Lake 10. Lake Mills 10. Freedom 9. Luxemburg-Casco 8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8. Madison Edgewood 7. Spencer-Columbus Catholic 6. Lomira 5. Marshall 4. Jefferson 3. Wrightstown 1. Plymouth 1. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 1. Martin Luther 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
School Record Points Last Week
1. Eau Claire Regis (5) 1-0 62 -
2. Edgar (2) 1-0 46 -
3. Cumberland 1-0 38 -
4. Bangor 1-0 34 -
5. Darlington 1-0 28 -
6. Iola-Scandinavia 1-0 25 -
7. Colby 1-0 23 -
8. Black Hawk/Warren (IL) 1-0 20 -
9. Oshkosh Lourdes 1-0 17 -