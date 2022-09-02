How a trick play helped Waunakee flip momentum to defeat Sun Praire East

SUN PRAIRIE — The first Badger Large Conference game for Sun Prairie East was against arguably the toughest member, Waunakee, on Friday night.

Both teams were like boxers as they came out swinging in the first quarter, but it wasn’t until the Warriors converted on a trick play that gave them the lead, which carried them to a 28-13 victory over the Cardinals.

“We were going to attack the entire night,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “We talked about guns out and playing each snap and attacking. That was our mantra going in that. We weren’t just going to play to look pretty. We were going to play to win like we always do.”

The play was a 4-yard touchdown run by senior Shea DuCharme, who rolled out to the left and made a Cardinal whiff on a tackle before walking into the end zone put the Warriors up 14-7 with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left.

“Coach set it up to roll right and have a guy leak out left, but I turned back and I had a guy in my face, so I had to make him miss,” DuCharme said. “My teammates ran the play great but Rob (Booker), in the back of the end zone, was covered. I thought to myself, I’ve got to go make a play.

“After that first guy came at me, I was like, ‘I’m just going to run this in.’ The guy guarding Rob had his back to the ball.”

Waunakee running back Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf (12) celebrates as running back Ben Lindley runs for a 20-yard touchdown during the first half

It was a fourth down play and the Warriors came out with a field-goal unit with DuCharme lined up at kicker. They shifted into a bunch set with three receivers on the right in shotgun formation.

DuCharme said the Warriors (3-0, 1-0 Badger Large), who have Beaver Dam next week, installed the play this week, but have ran it in previous years.

The momentum shifted in favor of Waunakee and the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) couldn’t find a way to regain it.

“The biggest thing to me was we had a guy there to make a sack and he missed it,” Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski said. “The quarterback made him miss and he scored. That’s more or less execution. Give that kid credit for making him miss and getting in the end zone.”

The Warriors have won 23 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in Wisconsin according to WisSports.net. They’ve played against some stiff competition the first three weeks, defeating DeForest 42-34 to start the season and Middleton 17-14 last week.

“They’re a good football team,” Kaminski said. “Coach Rice has done a tremendous job with that program. They’re an elite program in the state for a reason. They came out and delivered a few punches early.”

Connor Stauff Sun Prairie's Connor Stauff (3) runs through an attempted tackle by Waunakee's Brady Cizek during the first half

Said Rice: “We understand what it’s like to be in big games. I think our kids are used to being in big games. We have a certain attitude in terms of how we play in big games.”

The Cardinals overcame a 24-point deficit to draw within two scores of Mukwonago, but lost the state semifinal rematch 55-45.

This week was a different story as the only other score the Cardinals could muster was a 6-yard pass from senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski to senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle to cut the deficit to 28-13 with 3:44 left.

“I’m proud of our effort,” Brian Kaminski said. “Our kids didn’t quit and we got beat by the better team tonight. We can take two things away – the last two weeks we played two of the best teams in the state. I don’t care what division Waunakee is in, they’re one of the best teams and Mukwonago is one of the best teams. We took them to a fourth-quarter game, but we spotted them both.

“We’re not coming out with the intensity. That’s on me to correct. We’ve got to come out with that willingness to win right away.”

The Warriors tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter. First was a 38-yard pass from senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf to Booker, the junior tight end, with 7:39 left. The second TD was a 20-yard run by Ben Lindley to the left side.

“Our game plan was to come out swinging and see if they could answer,” DuCharme said. “I thought my teammates and everyone did a great job.”