How a traumatic wood shop accident didn't stop DeForest's Carter Morrison from making history

DEFOREST — Thinking back to Nov. 30, 2021, should be a highlight day in Carter Morrison’s memory bank.

He just had turned 16 years old nine days earlier and earned a spot on the DeForest varsity basketball team as a sophomore. However, early that morning Morrison had an accident with a jointer in his woodshop class.

He needed to have four fingers amputated.

“I was just in shock the entire day,” Morrison said. “I just couldn’t believe it was true.”

Jacob Heuer, Morrison’s best friend and football teammate, couldn’t believe what happened that day. He said the high school went on a hold-and-secure protocol where no one could leave their classrooms. He found out about Morrison through text messages from other students.

“I was freaking out because I was in English with another friend,” Heuer said. “We were all freaking out. We didn’t know if it was one finger or four fingers. We just heard ‘chopped-off hand.’ Blood was everywhere.”

Morrison’s basketball career was put on hold for almost two and a half months, but he still very much was a part of the program and played sparingly once he returned to action.

“Coach Craig Weisbrod and the basketball family was really bringing him along and making sure he stayed involved, I think is a really big point,” DeForest football coach Aaron Mack said. “I truly think it does take a community to raise these kids and to show that support for them.”

Jared Morrison, Carter’s father, said members of the varsity basketball team showed up unexpectedly at their house with a signed basketball by the squad and a gift bag when his son got the cast off his hand and saw it for the first time.

“It just really lifted him up that day,” Jared Morrison said. “It was perfect timing.”

Nicole Morrison, Carter’s mother, said the original physical therapy goal was for her son to accomplish was to be healed for baseball season.

“Carter has always been an amazing athlete,” she said. “It’s just natural for him. He’s been in travel sports since he was 8.”

Aside from the strength of his left hand, his confidence also has grown since the accident. He said at the beginning he was close to quitting sports altogether because he didn’t know the injury’s severity.

“As I got to look at it,” Carter Morrison said, “I was like, ‘OK, this could’ve been a lot worse because I still got a lot of length on it and I can work from it and I’ll be good.’”

Heuer said Carter Morrison’s confidence in athletics took a hit in the early stages of recovery because he wasn’t able to play.

“It was more sensitive to stuff hitting it,” Heuer said. “Me and a couple other guys had a summer league and my dad coached it. It wasn’t that serious. We needed a couple more players and Carter didn’t play (baseball in spring), but I was like, ‘Hey, let’s get you out and try getting you going back into sports. You’re not done. You can keep going.’”

Heuer also noticed his friend was insecure about his left hand.

“When I would stand next to him, he would keep his hand that got cut off in his armpits so you couldn’t see it and nobody could stare at it,” Heuer said. “He was very hesitant of people talking about it. Now he’s more, ‘I don’t care, it’s happened, but now I’m better.’”

Carter Morrison didn’t have any doubts about joining the football team. Mack said when he reached out to the Morrison family, he wasn’t sure how to approach the season with Morrison.

Mack wanted to get Morrison involved any way he could because he was an impact player with the ball in his hands before the injury. Morrison started at wide receiver.

However, Mack chatted with Morrison about switching to defense full-time with upperclassmen in front of him on the depth chart and only two catches for 30 yards through three games.

“He texted me and he’s like, ‘Carter, we need to get you on the field more. We need your skills because we know you can make a big impact on the team. We need to use you more,’” Carter Morrison said. “I’m like, ‘Sure coach, I’ll do anything you need me to do. I’ll play anything you want me to do.’”

It was a moment of reversal for Morrison, again displaying confidence in his abilities that would allow him to play and excel in a sport he loves.

“I think the biggest thing is not letting your circumstance dictate the success that you can have,” Mack said. “The fact that even when he overcame that with the hand injury, he still did what our team needed ahead of himself.”

It changed the Norskies’ season. They’ve been on a four-game winning streak since the switch, and Morrison has shined.

He had a program record four interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown, to lead the Norskies to a 33-7 victory over Monona Grove on Sept. 23. The previous record of three was set by Shane Lloyd in 1998.

“He was holding up four fingers the whole time,” Heuer said. “He was like, ‘That’s four.’ It was one of the greatest high school memories.”

Added Mack, “There’s a lot of two-handed kids that don’t have four interceptions for their career, let alone in a game. He’s got very strong hands. He still has a strong grip. It’s just his is just a little bit different than everybody else.”

Morrison forced a fumble and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score the following week to lead the Norskies to a 42-41 victory over Fort Atkinson.

“We noticed that he had a knack for making big plays and being around the ball,” Mack said. “Obviously nothing tipped us to four interceptions. There were a lot of positive things when he made that move and he was doing really well being around the football, making tackles. He’s very coachable. That led to his natural ability to take over and make plays.”

Carter Morrison has helped turn around the season for the Norskies.

“Since (the accident) happened, I believe I can do anything because it’s incredible from what I came from,” he said.

He’s definitely inspired those around him.

“You have to get kids on the field who overcome stuff like that and help them gain their confidence back,” Mack said. “He didn’t complain, ever. He just kept a good attitude much like he did with the obstacles he had to go through with his hand.

“I think that’s the greatest message that he’s showing us. He’s not telling us. He’s showing us how you overcome things.”