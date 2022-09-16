How a three-play sequence helped Lodi gain momentum over Madison Edgewood

The Madison Edgewood high schoolfootball team has a habit of scoring a touchdown, recovering an onside kick and then scoring again.

However, in Friday night’s Capitol Conference clash against Lodi, that’s exactly what the Blue Devils did right before halftime to gain all the momentum and cruise to a 23-7 victory at Breese Stevens Field.

“That’s simple offense,” Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. “Kudos to them, they got us. That’s a standard play, smart football on their part. We’ve got to be ready for it, knowing that’s what we do on offense a lot of times.”

Already sporting a 6-0 lead, the Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0 Capitol) raised the lead to 13-0 when junior Brady Puls, who finished with 72 yards, scampered for a 17-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 20 seconds left before halftime.

Lodi coach Dave Puls said he knew that the Crusaders (4-1, 2-1), who are ranked fourth in WIAA Division 4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, have four kickoff return touchdowns. The Blue Devils elected to squib kick it on the ensuing kickoff and it worked in their favor. After bouncing off a few players, junior Blake Meier recovered the ball at the Edgewood 31.

“I had to get on top of it,” Meier said. “I had to keep the momentum going and we ended up scoring again. It changed the whole game.”

On the very next play, junior quarterback Mason Lane threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Paxton Krugman to put the Blue Devils up 20-0 with 1:09 left.

“We were excited, but we knew we had a lot of work to be done still,” Lane said. “We came out and proved it.”

Lane completed 11 of 16 passes for 116 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a team-high 88 yards.

“Mason is a stud,” Dave Puls said. “He’s one of our most committed kids in the weight room. He’s committed in nutrition and fitness. He pushes himself in all three sports he’s in to be the best he can possibly be. … He’s a very serious competitor. He’s very professional in everything he does.”

In just three plays, the Blue Devils — ranked eighth in Division 4 — got a 20-point advantage and all the momentum.

“We weren’t expecting to score two touchdowns right before half,” Dave Puls said. “That was crazy.”

In the meantime, the Crusaders couldn’t catch a break until 8:04 left in the game when senior quarterback Mason Folkers, who was in for senior Ben Hansen, ran for a 4-yard touchdown to close the gap at 20-7. Hansen injured his leg in the 43-19 victory over New Glarus/Monticello last week.

Folkers completed 18 of 37 passes for 193 yards and an interception. He also led the Crusaders with 12 rushing yards.

“It’s a big loss,” Norris said. “It’s more of a loss from a leadership standpoint. Ben was a phenomenal leader for us. That doesn’t change. He’s still a captain for us. He’s still going to be around. He’s still going to be a great leader for us. I’ve got all the confidence in the world with Mason. It’s just tough for him to come out and run the offense that was designed a lot for Ben.”

Senior Brian Meitzner kicked a 37-yard field goal with 4:43 remaining, which gave the Blue Devils, who travel to Big Foot next week, all they needed to seal the victory. The Crusaders will try to get back on track when they travel to Columbus next week.

“This conference is stacked,” Dave Puls said. “It’s tough as nails and on any given night anybody can beat anybody else within reason. It’s a huge win for us.”

Said Lane: “We came in as an underdog, but we came out as a winner.”