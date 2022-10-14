How a sophomore JV running back stepped in to lead Mount Horeb/Barneveld past Portage

PORTAGE — Mount Horeb/Barnveld’s Owen Preimesberger is normally a backup behind junior running back Trenton Owens.

But Owens irritated a week-old shoulder injury in the second quarter, which allowed the sophomore to step in and earn plenty of touches in a three-touchdown performance in Friday’s 39-21 Badger Small Conference victory over Portage to end the regular season.

“He’s a Preimesberger,” Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “We already know he’s got a little bit of ice in his veins. He’s a tough kid. We knew he’d be fine. We trust him. He’s been our kick return guy and has gotten varsity experience.

“For him to come out and run like he did, it’s really impressive for a kid that can’t even drive yet.”

Said Preimesberger: “The starter goes down, I just knew I had to fill in. I had to make a play. I just had to fill that important role. I could not do it without the line. They were the whole reason why I did all of this tonight.”

Preimesberger finished with 17 carries for 112 yards for the Vikings (8-1, 7-0 Badger Small). Owens had seven carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Arnauld said Preimesberger played JV all season and showed flashes. He didn’t suit up for the JV game Thursday night because he was being used in some packages for defense until his chance came at carrying the ball.

“Every single game on JV you could see him pick it up, pick it up and then today he got his opportunity and he made the most of it,” Arnauld said. “He’s got the speed. He’s got the quickness. He’s got the moves. Now it’s nice to see him put it all together.”

Were there any nerves for Preimesberger?

“Not really, you’ve just got to go full-in with confidence,” he said. “You cannot play scared and just pound the rock.”

Portage coach Shane Haak was impressed with the Vikings.

“They have the ability to do a lot of different things,” he said. “And defensively, they’re very solid. They’re very well-rounded and I think that’s what makes them a very good football team. They’re difficult to defend and difficult to score on because of the many different things they can do.”

Preimesberger’s first touchdown was off a screen pass from junior quarterback Kasey Helgeson that went for 69 yards to go up 27-7 over the Warriors (4-5, 3-4) with 7 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half.

Preimesberger also had a 24-yard touchdown run with 4:12 remaining in the first half to raise the lead to 33-7 as they headed into halftime. He rounded out his performance with a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter to go ahead 39-7.

Owens scampered in from 21 yards with 3:16 left in the first quarter to raise the Vikings’ lead to 17 7.

On the first play of scrimmage, Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior Ethan Tranel intercepted Portage quarterback Gavin Thompson. A couple plays later, Helgeson connected with Tranel on a 56-yard touchdown pass 58 seconds into the game to go up 7-0.

Helgeson completed 16 of 32 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Thompson had a 4-yard TD run with 5 minutes left in the first quarter to tie it up at 7. Thompson completed 2 of 8 passes for 33 yards and two interceptions.

The Warriors will have to wait until the WIAA releases the postseason bracket Saturday to see if they will continue the season.

“Obviously, our goal was to get the win tonight to make sure that we were in,” Haak said. “At the same time, too, we’ve had to do a lot of good things this football season to be in this position. At the same time, we’re also appreciative to be in this position to have an opportunity, especially in this conference. Anytime you put yourself to be in position to be in the playoffs, you’ve done some good things in the year.

“It’s out of our hands now. We have the mindset as we are (in the playoffs). It’s not because we know that, but that’s where our mindset is. We hope that we have another opportunity to hang out next week.”