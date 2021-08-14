How a position switch ignited Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm's prospects

Hamm, who said he’s taken official visits to UW and Louisville and would like to visit Ohio State and Penn State, said he plans to make his college decision right before Sun Prairie’s first game or immediately after the season.

“His first couple steps are as fast as we’ve ever had here, as a defensive lineman,” Bass said. “His explosion and his motor … He really only has one speed. We have to tell him to come down (in speed) a little bit (in practice). When you are that tall and that fast, it is a pretty good advantage for us.”

The bookends of defensive ends Hamm and Sammy Smith, a senior last season, propelled a dominant defensive front for Sun Prairie, which finished 6-0 last spring and ranked second behind Fond du Lac among large-sized schools in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll.

“It was good when you had Sammy on one side and Isaac on the other and said, ‘When you’re moving away from one, you are running into the other,’” Kaminski said. “They both did a great job. Our front six last year was so good. It’s tough to replace that, but if we just get our kids believing in the system and playing with effort, relentless effort, we’ll be OK.”