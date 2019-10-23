Division 2
Holmen Vikings
Coach: Travis Kowalski.
Record: 6-3 (4-2 Mississippi Valley); No. 5 seeding.
Playoff history: The Vikings are making their 11th straight state trip and 20th overall. However, Holmen has made it to the third round only four times overall, including a 2002 trip that resulted in a forfeit loss due to the use of two ineligible players.
Per-game averages: Points — 30.3 scored; 11.8 allowed. Rushing yards — 257 offense; 107 defense. Passing yards — 60 offense; 77 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Cameron Weber, 501 yards, 6 TDs. Rushing — Brett Holden, 912 yards, 14 TDs. Receiving — Isaac Elsen, 14 catches 197 yards, 2 TDs. Defense — Dylan Westcott 93 tackles, 8 for loss.
About the Vikings: The Vikings could have forced a three-way tie for the Mississippi Valley Conference title last week, but lost 17-10 to sole league champ Onalaska. That came after a 25-20 loss to Sparta the week before knocked the Vikings out of the league lead and ended a five-game winning streak.
Watertown Goslings
Coach: Benji Kamrath, 11th year.
Record: 6-3 (4-3 Badger South); No. 4 seeding.
Playoff history: It’s the Goslings’ ninth straight playoff berth and 19th overall. Watertown made it to the third round twice, in 1991 and 2012, and is 10-18 overall in the postseason.
Per-game averages: Points — 31 scored; 18.8 allowed. Rushing yards — 130 offense; 169 defense. Passing yards — 231 yards offense, 105 yards defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Ethan Pauly, 2002 yards, 25 TDs, 55.3 completion percentage. Rushing — Dylan Sippel, 553 yards, 1 TD; Ethan Pauly, 388 yards, 9 TDs. Receiving — Kory Stas, 29 catches, 684 yards, 5 TDs; Cade Oiler, 42 catches, 532 yards, 10 TDs. Defense — Jacob Crogan, 82 tackles, 8 for loss.
About the Goslings: Last year, the Goslings averaged 313 yards and 26.5 points per game; this year, Kamrath’s team topped that with 361 yards and 31 points per game. But Watertown gave up 25 or more points in each of its losses, to Monroe, Stoughton and Milton. The “second season” offers the Goslings a good chance to put a cherry on top of a season that produced big numbers, but less-than-hoped-for results.